The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: How to obtain and use Brightbloom Seeds

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated Nintendo-exclusive games this year. With the title finally having its official launch earlier today, fans of the franchise are having a great time trying out everything that Hyrule has to offer in terms of challenges and puzzles.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #TearsOfTheKingdom!



ninten.do/6012gnZhk The final gameplay segment of tonight’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live begins now! Tune in, and stick around as we count down the moments to the launch of The Legend of #Zelda The final gameplay segment of tonight’s Nintendo Treehouse: Live begins now! Tune in, and stick around as we count down the moments to the launch of The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom!📺 ninten.do/6012gnZhk https://t.co/u8FDFA1kKY

The title, while not too difficult to complete, often poses a challenge for those who are new to the franchise. The game does not handhold players much, and there are many components that are left to the player’s imagination and ingenuity.

Exploration is also heavily rewarded in the game, and many in the community are a bit curious about some of the resources that they are able to come across in Hyrule like Brightbloom Seeds.

Hence today’s guide will go over how you can easily obtain Brightbloom Seeds and use them in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining Brightbloom Seeds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to get your hands on a fair bit of Brightbloom Seeds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be required to make your way to the caves that are strewn across Hyrule.

Early on, when the game starts, you will be able to collect a few from the cave that is located to the south of the Great Sky Island. There you will be required to search the ceilings and the floors, and you will notice shiny plants there.

Upon interacting with them with the A button, you can collect Brightbloom seeds.

How to use Brightbloom Seeds in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways that you can use the seeds:

A) Directly throw it to light up dark spaces

The first thing you can do is to directly throw the Brightbloom Seeds at a wall, which will make it glow and illuminate the dark portions of a cave.

You can do this by holding the R button, and then pressing UP on the D-pad, then choosing the throw inventory, selecting the seeds, and confirming after you have the direction set.

B) Stick it to an arrow and illuminate places further away

The second thing that you can do with the Brightbloom Seeds is attaching it to your arrows and then shooting it to illuminate areas that are further away.

To do this, you will need to hold the ZR button, equip your bow, then open up your throwing inventory by pressing UP on the D-Pad. You will need to select the seed and then shoot the arrow.

Brightbloom Seeds is a great tool to use when it comes to solving some of the various puzzles in Hyrule, and it definitely makes certain portions of the game easier.

Poll : 0 votes