The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is jam-packed with unique and fascinating enemy encounters, from the regular open-world enemies like the Bokoblins, Moblins, and Hinox to the rather challenging bosses like the Gleeoks, Lynels, and Frox. As you explore Hyrule, you will come across a variety of enemy types, each with their own special abilities.

One such returning enemy type from the previous game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is the Stalnox, the skeletal giant that has the same moveset as the Hinox but with slight changes.

The Stalnox are one of the first enemy types that you will find within the Depths of Hyrule, and they are a really great source to farm some of the rarest materials in the game.

Here's a comprehensive guide to all Stalnox locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Stalnox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Stalnox are usually found below Hyrule, within the gloomy depths; however, you can also encounter them on the surface, as well as in some of the more unexpected regions of the map, such as Lanayru.

Stanox are the essential undead version of Hinox, with almost identical movesets and weak spots. Although these enemy tupes aren't that tough, they can be quite a challenge in the early game.

Much like the Hinox or the Frox that you can find within the Depths, the Stlnox are very territorial creatures, and despite their undead appearance, they can be very hostile if you try to invade their space.

Here's a list of all the Stalnox locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as the coordinates of where you can find them:

Hanu Pond, East Necluda (2772, -2714, 0153)

Deya Lake, West Necluda (0777, -1955, 0014)

Zauz Island Well, Lanayru Wetlands (1408, -0166, -0014)

Royal Hidden Passage, Hyrule Field (0333, 0438, 0022)

Giant's Forest, Hyrule Field (-1152, -0129, 0034)

Tanagar Canyon East Cave, Hyrule Ridge (2059, 1557, -0063)

Passer Hill, Tabantha Frontier (-3790, 1557, 0141)

Lake Darman, Death Mountain (2142, 3009, 0431)

Tempest Gulch, Deep Akkala (3424, 3322, -0141)

Northeast of Gataharak Lightroot (-3598, -3556, -0469)

Giant's Grove (-1176, -0102, -0486)

Southwest of Gadohsi Lightroot (-1086, 0052, -0485)

Akkala House of Bones (3261, 3444, -0430)

The Stalnox are not that tough to kill, as long as you know their weak spots, i.e., their feet and their eye. Killing the Stalnox rewards you with Stalnox Horn and Hinox Tooth, both of which are fantastic choices for weapon fusions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

