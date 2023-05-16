How to use Brightbloom to navigate the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is teeming with discoveries to make. The familiar lands of Hyrule are accounted for in addition to the brand-new Sky Islands. However, a surprise inclusion is the Depths area that can be visited. This underground region spans a significant portion of the kingdom of Hyrule. Additionally, the spot also features its own set of locales, mechanics, enemies, and more. The most notable highlight of this underground area is that it is largely devoid of light.

With nothing but darkness a few feet in front of protagonist Link, players must rely on Brightbloom Seeds. This will help illuminate the Depths to uncover the secrets it hides.

Here's how to use Brightbloom Seeds in the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before discussing the use of Brightbloom Seeds, players should know how to reach the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The entrance is through one of the many chasms that have opened up around the surface of Hyrule. These are marked by splatters of a dark red substance known as Gloom around the hole in the ground. Be vary as stepping into Gloom will begin sapping Link's health.

This is worsened in the Depths, where this dangerous substance reduces max health. To dive down, simply jump in. However, the incredibly useful paraglider will be needed to safely land at the bottom. The fall is also quite long, so scaling the walls underground is not an option. On touching down, however, expect to be met with pitch-black darkness. To overcome this, use Brightbloom Seeds found in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

These are materials gathered from plants located in caves and other secluded areas above the surface. They can be thrown at a target location to have them illuminate the surroundings with light. This is done by pressing and holding the R button to initiate a throw and then the Up button on the d-pad simultaneously to bring up the quick-select menu.

Scroll to Brightbloom and let go of the Up button to have Link hold one. Then aim at a target location using the right stick and hurl it.

Be sure to carry plenty of them as the Depths are expansive with minimal other light sources. This sizable area is also filled with more Gloom and corrupted variants of enemies like Bokoblins, so visibility is important.

Note that Brightbloom seeds can also be attached to arrows using the new Fuse mechanic. This attaches the seed to the arrowhead, allowing it to be shot over longer distances and at out-of-reach places. To do so, simply hold out the bow using the ZR button, then select the Brightbloom seed from the quick-select menu using the Up D-pad button.

Let go of the arrow to brighten a spot in the distance. Be sure to carry enough arrows as well. However, this may not always be feasible as they have combat uses as well. In such a case, resorting to manual throws is the only way to get around the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. That is, at least until players can build contraptions and vehicles with headlights.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

