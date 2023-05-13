How to fuse your arrows with items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is no simple rehash of its 2017 predecessor. The introduction of brand-new gameplay elements like Fuse, which attaches various materials found in the Overworld to the player's weapons, shields, and bows. By attaching different materials, players can create unique weapon types, enhance shield properties, and craft various arrow types for their bows.

This dynamic system allows for a more personalized and versatile combat experience. Here's how players can take advantage of it.

Here's how to fuse items to arrows in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The process of fusing items to arrows is surprisingly simple in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To proceed with arrow fusion, you must first have a bow and arrows - both of which should be obtained relatively early on. You also need to have the Fuse ability unlocked after beating the In-Isa shrine. Once all these requirements are met, be sure to equip the bow. This is done by opening the Inventory using the Plus (+) button, heading to the bow section, and selecting one from there. Once done, you are ready to begin fusion.

Pull out the bow by pressing and holding the ZR button, which makes Link go into targeting mode. Then press and hold the Up button on the D-Pad to bring up the quick-select Inventory where all materials are stored. You can then scroll through this menu using the right stick and highlight the item you wish to fuse. For example, you can highlight the Bomb Flower and let go of the Up button to attach the item to the arrow. This turns the basic arrow into a bomb arrow.

Note that the fundamental projectile nature and trajectory of the arrow will not change, and it's only the arrow's properties that get altered. Once fused, you can let go of the new arrow at the target to unleash its intended effect. A bomb arrow will detonate on impact, causing a huge explosion. This is excellent for clearing mobs of enemies or dealing with powerful foes like Moblins.

Zelda Universe @ZeldaUniverse You can fuse materials with arrows in Tears of the Kingdom! What effects do you think they'll have?



There are other combinations for arrow fusion in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as well. Attaching different Chu-Chu jelly remains will fuse the arrow into the corresponding element. Brightbloom seeds are a new type of plant material that can be thrown at a target location to light it up. Fusing them to arrows ensures that you have a larger number of surfaces to attach them to across larger distances.

However, there are simpler uses too, like attaching meat to an arrow at throwing it near a foe (like a Bokoblin) to distract them. This creates some great ambush opportunities. Given the vast variety of materials and items to discover in the game, there are countless possibilities and new ways of solving problems. After all, that is what The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is all about.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023. It is available only on the Nintendo Switch console.

