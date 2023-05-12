How to easily make cold resistance food in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom once again presents a wild Hyrule overrun with dangers. Players must contend with an array of terrifying monsters and new threats that have risen with the resurrection of the evil Ganondorf. To top it off, Hyrule has its own harsh rules. From challenging puzzles to hazardous environments, players must watch each step. These include magma-soaked areas and freezing-cold tundras. The latter, in particular, will be encountered early on.

However, players will find it difficult to proceed through the snowy sections due to the game's weather system, where extreme temperatures will hurt Link. One of the many ways to resist the cold in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is by consuming "warming foods."

How to create cold-resisting food in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first-time status effects will need a serious look at in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom while visiting the Gutanbac Shrine. This bite-sized dungeon is located in a cold region of the Sky Islands map. While staying on the outskirts will be fine, the freezing temperatures within will force players to adapt. Since cooking forms a fundamental element of the game, they will eventually need to use it to stave off death.

To cook, find a place with a fire and a cooking pot. Alternatively, players may choose to use the Portable Cooking device, which is one of the many Zonai creations. It lasts only a couple of uses but can be relied upon anywhere in a pinch.

It's handy while trekking through the cold. As for dishes, the easiest body-warming food to make is Simmered Fruit. To create it, players require a fruit and a handful of Spicy Peppers. The latter are primarily found in the tundra growing on sparse bushes.

While there are different ways to make the same dish, I used the following combination: 1 Apple and 3 Spicy Peppers. This created a Simmered Fruit dish that heals four heart slots and grants Cold Resistance for eight minutes. It should be noted that the more ingredients of the same type are used, the greater the effect granted.

As such, using 5 Spicy Peppers would boost the Cold Resistance timer to 12 minutes. Apples are also easy to find, often encountered around trees scattered throughout the yellow-tinted foliage scapes of The Great Sky Island.

Follow these steps to cook Simmered Fruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Open the inventory using the Plus (+) button and head to the Materials section (indicated by an apple icon)

Press the X button to initiate item Hold

Select the three Spicy Peppers and one Apple

Exit the menu to have Link hold the aforementioned items in his arms and approach the cooking pot

Stand right up to it and press A when the Cook prompt appears

After a short animation plays out, the cooked dish will be added to the Inventory. It will be listed under the Food section to the right of Materials. To consume food, highlight the cooked dish, press the A button, and select "Eat." This will have Link consume the dish and be granted Cold Resistance. With that done, this should make the trip to the Gutanbac Shrine easy.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch exclusively.

