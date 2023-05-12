The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom Gutanbac Shrine guide

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom features a ton of optional and non-optional puzzle sections in the form of shrines. One such shrine that players will encounter early on during the campaign is the Gutanbac Shrine. The Gutanbac Shrine is located in the ice-covered section of the starter region and teaches players how to use the Ascend ability.

A full walkthrough of the Gutanbac Shrine is detailed below.

Note: Spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom follow. Discretion is advised.

Rauru in Gutanbac Shrine will bless you with the Ascend ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The location of the Gutanbac Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Gutanbac Shrine can be found in the snowy section of the map, as seen in the screenshot above. You must be well-prepared to deal with the cold before entering this region. Enter the shrine to trigger a cutscene with Rauru, who will bless you with the Ascend ability. After the ability is unlocked, you will have to solve a series of simple puzzles in order to proceed. Here's what you need to do:

1. As soon as the cutscene ends, make your way to the chamber ahead.

Using Ascend on the wall above (Image via Nintendo)

2. A pitfall can be seen up ahead, with a wall above it. Carefully stand under the wall and use the Ascend ability to climb up. Press A to jump out.

3. The next section will have two separate platforms to climb over using Ascend.

A treasure chest can be located in this section of the shrine (Image via Nintendo)

4. Climb over the smaller platform first to grab the chest and then head back down to Ascend the taller platform.

5. A soldier construct can be seen patrolling the area. Avoid being hit by its bow, and make sure to destroy it before proceeding.

The suspended floor tile (Image via Nintendo)

6. Next, use your weapon to free the floor tile suspended by two ropes pinned to the ground.

7. Go under the tile and use Ascend to climb up. Traverse it into the next section.

8. The final section will consist of an upper fixed platform, followed by a lower moving platform. Time the usage of Ascend and climb onto the moving platform first.

The two platforms (Image via Nintendo)

9. When the moving platform is directly under the upper section, use Ascend to climb over.

10. Enter the shrine and interact with it to exit the trial.

Approach the deity-like figure to obtain yet another Light of Blessing. Four such Blessings can be collected and exchanged against an HP or Stamina upgrade.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

