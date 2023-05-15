How to make a fire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the beloved franchise, set in the vast world of Hyrule. This game introduces new structures, activities, weapons, and daily objects that add depth and immersion to the experience. One essential skill in the game is the ability to create fire, which serves various purposes like cooking, providing warmth through campfires, and enhancing weapon damage against enemies.

Different weapons can be used to make a fire in the game, such as arrows, metal rocks, and Fire Fruit. This article will explore different methods and techniques for starting fires in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ways to make a fire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are three ways to make a fire in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

1) Making fire using Flint

Placing the flint and wood in one place and hitting with the rock creates fire (Image via Nintendo)

You can start a fire by using flint and some wood, which is the traditional way. Flint can be found in the game inside the caves and near cooking pots. Wood can be obtained by cutting the tree and making them into pieces.

Now, you need to place the wood and flint together on the ground, and hitting the flint with a weapon made of any metal will start the fire.

2) By using Weapons

Attaching the Fire Fruit to the arrow to create fire (Image via Nintendo)

You can create a fire using weapons like arrows by attaching a Fire Fruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These are available throughout the game's open world, and you must gather as many as possible.

Attach the Fire Fruit to the arrow and target a place that needs to be fired up and hit the target using the arrow attached to the bow; then, the fire will be created at the target point.

3) By transferring the fire

Transfer fire by using the existing fire (Image via Nintendo)

ere are existing fires in the game's open world, which other Hyrulians set to perform cooking and other activities. You can transfer the fire using wooden weapons like tree branches, sticks, and logs.

You must gather any of these items and place them near the existing fire, making them catch fire. By using this, you can transfer it to the place you wish to instead of starting a new one.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and is now available to play on Nintendo Switch.

