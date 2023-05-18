How to farm Dragon Parts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a majestic open world with plenty of activities to enjoy at your own pace. You will come across breathtaking vistas and hidden rewards during your exploration. Additionally, you will have the exciting opportunity to encounter powerful dragons. By attacking certain areas of the massive creatures roaming in the world of Hyrule, you can acquire various parts from them, such as Scales, Shards, Horns, and Claws.

These parts have many benefits, including armor upgrades and obtaining the in-game currency called Rupees.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Farming Dragon Parts

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consists of four dragons from which you can scale and collect the parts. These four dragons fly around certain areas across Hyrule, making it difficult to pinpoint their exact location. Each dragon is associated with certain elements, and you can obtain parts only if they emit a glow.

You can refer to the following pointers to spot the dragons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Farosh, the lightning dragon: Usually found flying around Gerudo Desert and Lake Hylia (southwestern region of Hyrule).

Usually found flying around Gerudo Desert and Lake Hylia (southwestern region of Hyrule). Naydra, the frost dragon: It can be located around the East Necluda and Mount Lanayru regions.

It can be located around the East Necluda and Mount Lanayru regions. Dinraal, fire dragon: You can find it flying between Eldin Mountain and Deep Akkala.

You can find it flying between Eldin Mountain and Deep Akkala. The light dragon: It flys around the entire world of Hyrule.

You will first need to jump on these dragons or use a bow and arrow to shoot down the desired parts. However, not all parts can be obtained by shooting arrows. You can jump on these dragons using the Skyview towers and then glide to reach them. You can even craft your flying vehicle and hop onto these creatures.

To obtain Scales, you must attack the fin of the dragon. After spotting them, you can travel to a higher altitude and use the paraglider or the Glide Armor set to jump on the dragon. Use any of your weapons to attack the fin to obtain Scales. You can even fire arrows from an elevated terrain close enough to the dragon.

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, every dragon possesses a crystal overgrowth on their body which is nothing but the Shard. You can employ the same strategy of shooting arrows at them, but it is ideal to jump on the dragon since it will allow you to acquire all parts in a single attempt.

This is the Shard of the dragon (Image via Nintendo)

You must proceed to the front of the dragon until you reach above its head to obtain Horns. Feel free to use your weapon or shoot arrows at the Horns, which results in the dropping of this part that can be grabbed by gliding towards it.

The Talons can be easily acquired as you can fire arrows at the claws of the desired dragon. You can resort to Link’s Fuse ability to attach an item called Keese eyeball to use arrows with homing capabilities that increase your chance of hitting the claws.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises many unique items that offer various stat boosts and resistances, like the Rubber armor ideal for tackling Faroosh, the lightning dragon.

Poll : 0 votes