How to use the Fuse ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has introduced several new abilities. Replacing the bomb, freeze, and other skills from Breath of the Wild are five brand new ones - including the Fuse ability. Early on in the game, players will be tasked with mastering these new abilities as the developers' way of prompting gamers to learn the new game and forget the old one.

Fuse is one of the earlier abilities you learn in this game. However, if you're unfamiliar with it or still trying to learn it, this article will explain how to use it perfectly.

Fuse ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Step 1: Complete In-Isa Shrine

The In-Isa Shrine teaches Fuse (Image via Nintendo)

This should be the second shrine you come to. Inside, Rauru will give you the Fuse ability in Tears of the Kingdom. From there, you will test it out inside the shrine to complete it. It's a fairly straightforward shrine, and you will emerge with the ability.

Step 2: Find an item to fuse

There are two ways to fuse. We'll first discuss fusing an item with a weapon and then fusing with an arrow. You need to find a sword or shield to fuse an item with it. Rocks and other items sitting around the map make for perfect fusing options. Rocks on the ground are easy to use and make good weapons. Alternatively, you can select items with good fuse power. The item details will tell you what fuse power a given Tears of the Kingdom item has, and you can drop that to fuse it to something, too.

Step 3: Use the Fuse ability

Find Fuse on the Ability wheel (Image via Nintendo)

You can access any abilities you've unlocked in the abilities menu (the R button on your Nintendo Switch console). Fuse will be the one on the bottom. When you select it, items available for fusing will glow on the screen. Point at them and select by pressing the button of the item you want to fuse with. This will be your equipped melee weapon or your shield. From there, the weapon will be fused with the item, and you can use it until it breaks.

Step 4: Fusing with arrows

Fuse an item with an arrow in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Fusing with arrows is a much simpler process. Once you have unlocked the Fuse ability in Tears of the Kingdom, you can press a button when drawing your bow to bring up items to fuse with an arrow. From there, you can select whichever item and it will fuse with the arrow. After shooting it, you will be back to normal arrows, though.

