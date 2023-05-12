How to tame and mount a horse in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

At long last, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has arrived. The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, widely considered one of the best games ever made, was officially released today, May 12. In some aspects, it is a very different game from its predecessor but is pretty similar in others. One thing that has remained from Breath of the Wild is the appearance and usefulness of horses.

Horses can be used to ride everywhere on the map, which makes travel far easier. However, getting them is sometimes easier said than done. Here is how you can do just that.

Taming and mounting horses in Tears of the Kingdom

The map is largely the same in Tears of the Kingdom as it was in Breath of the Wild, just less destroyed and bigger. That makes traveling more challenging, and thus, horses become more important.

Step 1: Advance stealthily toward a horse

Approach a horse furtively (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

As in the previous Zelda offering, horses are pretty skittish in Tears of the Kingdom. You must sneak up on them slowly and be careful not to disturb them, or they will run away.

Step 2: Get close enough and mount

Mount the horse from behind (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

If Step 1 is done successfully, you will see the mount option. It should be the A button on your Nintendo Switch controller. Press it to jump on the back of the horse. It won't like that, but this is a necessary step.

Step 3: Soothe the horse

Soothe the horse (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Once you're on the horse, it will be a bit unhappy. All horses in the area, including the one you're attempting to tame, will run away. As the horse is running away, soothe it with the L button. Do this as often as possible to make it feel at ease.

This may take some time, but you must soothe it until it calms down. Once it does, you can continue riding it, and it will be tamed.

Once it gets to that stage, you can take it to a stable and put a saddle on it. From then on, the horse is yours, and you can call it, stash it in the stable, and more. Alternatively, in Step 1, you can fly in and land on the horse, which is more challenging.

