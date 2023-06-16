Are Andy Cohen and John Mayer in love? Bravo host opens up about their friendship

Bravo celebrity Andy Cohen recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he opened up about his close friendship with singer John Mayer. The two have been close for years but met in New York and have been close friends since before they went on a road trip to see the Grateful Dead perform.

In the recent appearance, Andy opened up about his friendship and teased that he was "in love" with Mayer. Although he said that they’re both in love with each other, he clarified that they were great friends and have never had anything s*xual with each other. However, this was not the first time that Cohen spoke up about his friendship with the singer as the two have often found themselves answering questions about their close friendship.

Andy Cohen opens up about his friendship with John Mayer

Bravo celebrity Andy Cohen, who often has people on his own talk shows, recently made an appearance on Howard Stern’s The Howard Stern Show and spoke about his friendship with John Mayer.

The two's relationship have often left fans speculating about the nature of their friendship since they’re almost always around for the big milestones in each other’s lives. Moreover, Andy even clarified that the two are just friends.

During the appearance, Howard asked him to swear on his children’s lives before he opened up about Mayer, and that’s just what he did. He stated that they’re just friends. Howard even pointed out that the two go on camping trips together before they started talking about Andy’s book, The Daddy Diaries.

In 2019, John appeared as a surprise guest on WWHL with Andy Cohen, where he put the talk show host in the host seat and had him answer questions instead. During the show, they played You Star! Works! The Poll! during which Andy had to guess how his employees answered questions about him. He was even present at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year in February.

During the ceremony, John described Andy as “the world’s friend.” He added that he’s walked with him down city streets and has been on FaceTime with him as he went on about his day. Each and every time he’s recognized by someone on the street, he’d greet them like he would a friend.

John further described the talk show host as “a Madonna stan and a Deadhead,” saying that Andy Cohen is an A-lister who likes to party like a B-lister but has the free spirit of a C-lister. He continued:

"I love Andy more than I can tell you. He’s a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he’s become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

During The Howard Stern Show, Andy Cohen further opened up about another one of his long friendships. He spoke about Sarah Jessica Parker, who he has been friends with for 25 years and stated that he was star-struck for the first five years he knew her since S*x and the City came out. He added that he’s still “titillated” by their friendship but has gotten over the excitement.

Andy Cohen will return with another episode of WWHL season 20 on Sunday, June 18 with new guests.

