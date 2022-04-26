"A huge narcissist": Howard Stern slams Johnny Depp for 'overacting', pokes fun at actor's accent 

American radio personality Howard Stern has dubbed Johnny Depp a "huge narcissist" and slammed him for "over-acting" in his current defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

As per Mediaite, while discussing the high-profile Depp x Heard defamation case on his SiriusXM show, the 68-year-old star said on April 25 that the Pirates of the Caribbean wanted the trial to be televised because "that's what narcissists do."

He deserves to FINALLY speak and be heard.



#JusticeForJohhnyDepp People act all shocked that Johnny Depp gives long answers, but the reality is this is the first time he’s been allowed to speak out about EVERYTHING and explain what he experienced, without worry or consequence.He deserves to FINALLY speak and be heard. People act all shocked that Johnny Depp gives long answers, but the reality is this is the first time he’s been allowed to speak out about EVERYTHING and explain what he experienced, without worry or consequence. He deserves to FINALLY speak and be heard.#JusticeForJohhnyDepp https://t.co/Zm7oMabJgW

"They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy."

The former "America's Got Talent" judge accused Johnny Depp of putting on a show.

ReemDepp - Johnny Depp Deserves Justice @ReemDepp Johnny Depp about his kids relationship with Amber “Non-existent. My kids are far more intelligent than I am. They refused to be around her.” Johnny Depp about his kids relationship with Amber “Non-existent. My kids are far more intelligent than I am. They refused to be around her.” https://t.co/NuUw9qXzjF

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for defamation after she referred to their allegedly violent relationship in an op-ed post penned for The Washington Post in 2018. Since April 11, the case has been aired live on several platforms.

Howard Stern also commented on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's future professional career

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that. More than 6 years ago Amber Heard taunted Johnny Depp to tell the world and the jury that he was the victim of domestic violence and see who’ll believe him. Today she gets to sit there and watch him do exactly that. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/HHM5NRvIF4

Howard Stern also stated that Depp and Heard seem like "two battling children" and that their careers would not be rescued regardless of the trial outcome.

"That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t! This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody.”

Howard Stern also mocked Depp's 'strange' accent.

“First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic…And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

Depp's cross-examination ended on April 25. Heard is yet to testify, although she is expected to do so in the coming days.

Depp and Heard divorced in January 2017, nearly two years after they married in a secret ceremony on the Cry Baby actor's Caribbean private island.

