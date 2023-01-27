John Mayer Solo acoustic tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, price, dates, venues and more 

On January 26, John Mayer confirmed his first solo acoustic tour.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on February 3 at 9 a.m. There will also be a presale on February 1 and 2. Fans can purchase the tickets via John Mayer’s website.

John Mayer Solo acoustic tour 2023: Dates, venues and more

The upcoming tour will begin on March 11 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and will take place in 19 arenas across the United States, concluding on April 14 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The artist's solo tour will also be the first in his 20-year career where he will go on a trek without any accompaniment.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2023 John Mayer Tour.

March 11, 2023, Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 13, 2023, Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 15, 2023, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 18, 2023, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

March 20, 2023, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 22, 2023, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 24, 2023, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 25, 2023, Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHous

March 27, 2023, Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

March 29, 2023, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

March 31, 2023, Chicago, IL - United Center

April 1, 2023, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 3, 2023, Denver, CO - Ball Arena

April 5, 2023, Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

April 6, 2023, Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

April 8, 2023, Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

April 10, 2023, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 11, 2023, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

April 14, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

John Mayer mentioned in his tweet while announcing the tour:

“Solo Tour 2023. Just like the early days. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.”

Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and more special guests will be performing as openers on the upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, Mayer will be touring throughout 2023 as the guitarist will be performing on the final Dead and Company tour. Mayer Trio will be part of the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert that will take place on March 9 at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

On June 1, 2021, the artist officially announced his 8th album, Sob Rock. On June 4, he published the lead single Last Train Home along with a music video and on July 16, the album was published with a music video for the track titled Shot In The Dark.

Fans are looking forward to Mayer's upcoming tour with more hit performances.

