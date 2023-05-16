Below Deck celebrity charter guests: Cynthia Bailey and 2 other Bravo stars who were on the show

Below Deck, a popular reality TV show that premiered on Bravo on July 1, 2013, follows the crew of a luxury boat as they host charter guests. The biggest draw of the show are the challenges of working in tight spaces and fulfilling the many requests from wealthy guests, which range from weird to utterly bizarre.

Although the show has received mixed reviews from critics, viewers have enjoyed watching all the drama that ensue onboard the yatchs, and the different dynamics between different members of the crew.

Given its popularity, it is not suprising that it has 10 seasons till date. The last episode of season 10 aired on March 20, 2023. It also has multiple spin-offs including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure.

Over the seasons, there have been many celebrity guests who have come onboard. One celebrity that fans of the show may remember is Cynthia Bailey who featured in episode 11 of season 3.

Bailey is a known name in the modelling industry and has worked as a runway model in Paris and Milan. Bravo TV fans know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She joined the reality TV show in 2010. Fans of the show had a front row seat to her relationship with Peter Thomas, who she married in 2010 and divorced in 2017. Then fans became privy to her relationship with sportscaster Mike Hill through the show. Bailey eventually left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021.

However, Cynthia Bailey is not the only one from the Bravo family who has appeared on Below Deck.

3 Bravo stars who chartered the superyatch on Below Deck

1) Cynthia Bailey

Model and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey arrived as a charter guest in season 3 of Below Deck. She was accompanied by Claudia Jordan, who also starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta alongside Bailey. They also had their family and friends come along as they wanted to celebrate Bailey's birthday.

Unfortunately the weather was bad, which means that they were stuck at the dock. The crew onboard the yatch did everything they could to keep the guests happy and entertained. Even veteran deckhand Dave and his fellow "deckie" Emile climbed onboard to lend a hand.

Chef Ben Robinson baked a special birthday cake for Bailey, and the group dined on a delicious "Southern comfort" themed meal.

2) Liza Sandler

On season 4 of Below Deck, Liza Sandler was one of the guests aboard the yatch. Bravo fans may know Liza from Secrets and Wives, a reality documentary TV show that premiered on Bravo in 2015. It followed the lives of six women from Long Island and showcased the many challenges they faced, focussing on marriage and divorce.

Like Cynthia Bailey, Liza also celebrated her birthday onboard the yatch. In the episode, Liza and her friend, Lori Gladstone were co-primaries, and they were accompanied by four male friends. The guests had a lot of fun during their trip, which included a beach picnic and a drag queen show.

Like always, the crew pulled all the stops to ensure that the guests could enjoy to the fullest. Kyle Dixon, the deckhand, even dressed up in costume to suprise the guests and add to the fun.

3) Alexis Bellino

Bravo fans will know Alexis Bellino from The Real Housewives of Orange County. The actor and reality TV star appeared on Below Deck's season 7. At the time, she was celebrating her recent divorce by spending time with the new love in her life, Andy Bohn.

The couple could barely keep their hands off each other and it is safe to say that their PDA made quite the impression on the crew. In an interview with Bravo Insider, she stated:

"We don't mind PDA. I know some people are against it."

Since it looks like Below Deck is far from ending, Bravo TV fans will be hoping that their favourite stars from the different shows will appear as charter guests on the yatchs. Given that viewers really enjoy Bravo crossovers, it is likely that the show will see more Bravo TV stars climb onboard in the coming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes