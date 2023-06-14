The popularity of Vanderpump Rules is on the rise and especially after the cheating scandal of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the show has been quite in the news. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently featured Jon Hamm and John Slattery, and their performance will be long remembered by Vanderpump Rules fans.

The actors of Mad Men's drama series, Jon Hamm and John Slattery recreated James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval's season 10 reunion scene. During the role swap, Jon played James, and John played Tom.

To begin, Jon mimicked James by calling John an "opportunist." John responded by mentioning:

“An opportunist? You f***** Kristin to get on the show… you used my condoms – I stood up for you!”

Jon's acting went wild during this time, with an accent similar to James':

“F*** you! I don’t want you to stick up for me you’re a p**** a** b**** – you’re a clown!”

As an added bonus, this act included James' iconic comments, “worm with a mustache” and “poo poo heads.” As Jon pointed out:

“Poop house! A f****** house made of dog s***! … You’re used to living in s*** poo poo head!"

Following this, fans have been sharing their reactions constantly on social media. There were some who talked about how funny it is while others talked about their favorite memories from the season 10 reunion.

Jon Hamm and John Slattery as James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval: fans' Reactions

During their appearance on the WWHL, both Jon Hamm and John Slattery discussed their upcoming film, Maggie Moore(s). The film is directed by John Slattery and will premiere on June 16, 2023. According to the movie's synopsis:

“Police Chief Sanders unravels a web of small-town lies while investigating the bizarre murders of two women with the same name. He meets and quickly falls for Rita, a nosy neighbor who's eager to help solve the mystery.”

Fans have been flooding social media with reactions after Watch What Happens Live episode featuring both actors aired on June 13, 2023. Some of the comments made by fans are listed below.

Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy's feud

The three-part reunion of the show featured a lot of arguments between James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval. James Kennedy showed an intense reaction during the first reunion of season 10 when the affair controversy broke out in front of all the cast members. On the first night of the reunion, James told Tom Sandoval:

“Pull yourself together, man. You’re not at the Academy Awards. You’re not doing a f-cking audition. Be a man, mate. Pull yourself together. F-cking crocodile tears.”

In addition, James Kennedy mentioned how he treated Tom Sandoval like a brother, and that he never expected him to hide something like this. The reunion set was even disrupted at times when James walked out. Furthermore, James referred to it as a "classic story of betrayal" in an interview with Us Weekly.

James reacted this way because he was in a relationship with Raquel Leviss for five years and they got engaged during that time. At the reunion, James expressed his disappointment in Tom for not telling him about the affair.

Although James and Raquel's relationship ended in December 2021, Page Six reports that the affair started in August 2022 between Raquel and Tom Sandoval.

All three parts of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion are available on Bravo.

