What happened to Aryanna Rice? Married to Medicine star Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb issues a statement about grand niece’s demise

It was recently reported that Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb's niece Aryanna "Ari" Rice has passed away. Page Six reported that three-year-old Aryanna drowned in the backyard pool of the Quad's Marietta property. The Cobb County Police received a call about the incident on July 7, 2023.

As soon as the incident occurred, Ari was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Additionally, Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb's representative gave a statement about the incident.

The representative said that Quad and her family have suffered the loss of two family members on different occasions in a single week. Adding that it was an "incredibly challenging experience" for them, the statement said that fans' understanding and support are valued greatly by the family.

The statement added that Webb and the family are grateful for the kindness and compassion that the public, fans, and media are showing towards them.

“We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family," the statement said.

It was reported that there were two other people at the pool at the time but their identities have yet to be revealed. They told police that they went away from the pool to order pizza and hung out upstairs, according to Page Six.

However, upon their return, they noticed what they believed to be a doll floating on the water. When they realized that it was three-year-old Aryanna, they immediately pulled her out and called the police.

Married to Medicine’s star Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb on her niece Aryanna "Ari" Rice

Although her representative did give out a statement, Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb is yet to make a statement from her perspective about the drowning. Aryanna was the daughter of Tamica Webb, who is Webb's niece from Memphis, Tennessee, according to People Magazine. The Married to Medicine star and the host of Sister Circle revealed her support for Aryanna in May 2020 during an interview with DELUX Magazine.

At the time, Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb shared the news that their family is expecting a new member to join them. Webb said that it was exciting and she and her mother were "extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village."

“She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home—to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful, and opportunity-filled life,” Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb said.

Following this, several people were under the impression that Quad had adopted Ari, but she cleared up the confusion during an interview with The Daily Dish. Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb told them that she was just making some clarifications about the rumors that were floating around. She said that Ari wasn't her adopted daughter but that Quad and her mom were in a "supportive role" for the child.

She added that while everyone was elated about the new addition, Ari "has a mother." Webb even went on to say that they were just the "village" that was there to support Aryanna.

Earlier this year, Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb shared a message on her social media about how Aryanna Rice turned three years old.

"I remember you falling to sleep laying on my chest ... You're so special to me and I'm grateful to be apart of your life! I got you forever!!!" she had written as a caption.

It is worth noting that Quadriyyah Webb is confirmed to be a part of Married to Medicine season 10. However, no confirmed date has been given for the season 10 premiere.

Additionally, Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja, Audra Frimpong, and Phaedra Parks will all appear in this season of the Bravo show. Fans can watch all episodes of Married to Medicine season nine on Bravo.