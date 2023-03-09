Why is Anila Sajja leaving Married to Medicine? Bravo star reveals she “won’t be gone for long”

Married to Medicine is set to return for another season. However, not everyone from the cast made the cut. Ahead of season 10, reality star Anila Sajja opened up about not returning for the upcoming season.

Following the news of her early departure, Sajja issued a statement to ET. She stated,

"The truth is -- only half of the rumors are true. I won’t be on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine but I won’t be gone for long…,"

She explained that while she is taking a break from the Bravo show, she won’t be gone for long and added that she’s been working on some projects that will give her the opportunity to continue sharing her journey.

Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja opens up about a brief break from the show

Married to Medicine season 10 is set to premiere in 2023. The finale reunion special of the show aired on November 6, 2022, and featured multiple cast members attempting to settle the score.

In the upcoming season, one cast member will not be returning for the upcoming season. Anila Sajja, the Married to Medicine star who was a main cast member in the eighth and ninth seasons, will not return to the show in order to pursue other opportunities.

In her statement to ET, she said:

"I have been working on some projects that will give me the FULL opportunity to continue to share my life journey, family, and my Indian culture. My 'story' continues whether it is filmed or not."

Sajja added,

"Thank you to my loyal fans for the support, I have A LOT to share with you all VERY soon… stay tuned."

She added that being on the Bravo show was an amazing opportunity and that she is excited to build off of the platform. Sajja further told fans to check out “Private Label-Tucker" for all their hair needs as it’s one of the projects she is likely to focus on post her time on the show.

Initially, it was alleged that Anila along with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe was fired from Married to Medicine in order to make space for Phaedra Parks. Carlos King stated that Phaedra is a “staple in reality television” and in order to afford her, they have to get rid of certain people.

Contessa Metcalfe opens up about departure from Married to Medicine

Metcalfe spoke about Anila’s exit and stated that she doesn’t think she was a good fit for Married to Medicine anyway and admits to them not talking apart from the show.

Dr. Contessa, who is also not going to be returning for season 10 said in a conversation with LOVEBSCOTT that she decided to quit the show after season 9.

She added:

"I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a doctor or as a mom. Plus, it’s been 5 years! I’m sick of cussing and crying."

In the interview, she shared her thoughts about Phaedra Parks being on the show and said that she thinks it would be a fun addition. Metcalfe added that the RHOA star is her neighbor and that Parks is going to fit right in.

Some of the most recent Married in Medicine season cast members were Dr. Heavely Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, and Anila Saja.

Episodes of the same are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.

