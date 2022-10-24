"A polygraph? Seriously?": Fans react to Married to Medicine stars Quad and Anila getting a polygraph test to prove their case

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a dramatic reunion on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members as they reflected on the season, hashed out differences and tried to resolve impending issues amongst each other. While for some it ended on a good note, others didn't quite didn't settle on the same page.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, both Anila and Quad took a polygraph test to prove their claims. While Quad wanted to prove her rumors about allegedly sleeping with a contractor wrong, Anila took it to prove that the robbery at her house, which was also documented on the show, wasn't staged.

Fans, however, failed to believe the narrative. One tweeted:

dramabananna @dramabananna Contrary to what Simone and Toya think, Quad’s polygraph does in fact prove something. It proved how ridiculous she could get…and Anila too. A polygraph? Seriously? #Married2Med Contrary to what Simone and Toya think, Quad’s polygraph does in fact prove something. It proved how ridiculous she could get…and Anila too. A polygraph? Seriously? #Married2Med https://t.co/Du6RmRVzv9

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season's biggest moments; Contessa confronts Heavenly before the cameras are even ready; Quad goes to extreme lengths to combat allegations made against her; Heavenly shows a different side of herself."

Anila and Quad prove their side with a polygraph test on Married to Medicine reunion

During the first part of Married to Medicine reunion, many relationships were put to the test and many friendships were questioned, leading to significant drama between the cast members. Will they be able to resolve their friendship and move forward or have the dynamics become strained for the worse? Only time will tell.

Toya and Quad tried to hash out issues that remained unresolved this season. Toya blamed Quad for spreading rumors about her sleeping with a man in her neighborhood and cheating on her husband. Toya also confronted Quad about sleeping with one of her contractors.

The duo got into a heated argument soon after, which led to Quad confessing to taking a polygraph test ahead of taping the reunion episode to prove otherwise. The Married to Medicine star handed over the test to host Andy Cohen and asked him to read it aloud.

The questions pertained to her alleged involvement with her contractor and it turned out that the analysis resulted in the conclusion of "no deception indicated."

Later on in the Married to Medicine episode, Toya and Anila got into a brief argument about the latter potentially believing that Toya was the one who instiaged the house robbery at the Sajja house. However, Anila stated that she didn't think Toya was involved but all the indications were there.

jay @JaysRealityBlog Anila shows her polygraph results: Contessa questions why Anila is hanging with Toya. #Married2Med Anila shows her polygraph results: Contessa questions why Anila is hanging with Toya. #Married2Med https://t.co/faLu9siVn1

When asked if Anila was lying when she confessed to not believing Toya's involvement, the latter said that Anila wasn't a truth teller at all as she kept lying. Anila, however, brought upon her own polygraph test to prove her case.

The polygraph test proved that the Sajja family didn't stage their house robbery nor did Anila believe that Toya was behind the incident.

When asked Simone to address what was happening with the group, she said:

"I think we're in a bad -- we're in a bad place. We're doing some very nasty things to one another...and we're not taking accountability of wronging our friends. We're behaving like friendships don't really matter."

Contessa later confronted Anila on Married to Medicine about the latter hanging out and going on a vacation with Toya when she felt that the star was behind the robbery incident. Anila maintained that she never believed Toya to be the instigator in this case.

Fans react to Married to Medicine stars Anila and Quad taking a polygraph test

Fans took to social media to give their opinions about the ladies taking the test. Check out what they have to say.

Rozayy✨ @AmberRozayy_ quad’s already fell flat. Anila baby you should’ve just kept that in your little folder. Not dumb and dumber taking polygraphs.quad’s already fell flat. Anila baby you should’ve just kept that in your little folder. #Married2Med Not dumb and dumber taking polygraphs.😭😭 quad’s already fell flat. Anila baby you should’ve just kept that in your little folder. #Married2Med

Melanated Reality @MelanatedRlty #Married2Med Quad and Anila went to the same polygraph place! They need to stop saying someone was involved in a burglary which is a felony is way worse than someone lying on your Quad and Anila went to the same polygraph place! They need to stop saying someone was involved in a burglary which is a felony is way worse than someone lying on your 🐱 #Married2Med

dramabananna @dramabananna Both Quad and Anila took a polygraph test…Did they have 2 for 1? #Married2Med Both Quad and Anila took a polygraph test…Did they have 2 for 1? #Married2Med https://t.co/mpLmEbg2sm

champagnecammy @CammyCamm_ did quad and anila take a field trip to get polygraph test together? #Married2Med did quad and anila take a field trip to get polygraph test together? #Married2Med

Kyle Oswalt @KyleO333 Quad and Anila really thought they did something with these polygraphs #Married2Med Quad and Anila really thought they did something with these polygraphs #Married2Med https://t.co/YlwP4g78Lm

Cryssie✨ @abadbihwroteit #Married2Med Damn… do Anila and Quad share the same polygraph technician? Damn… do Anila and Quad share the same polygraph technician? 💀 #Married2Med

Cast members of Married to Medicine include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong.

Check out the next part of the reunion next Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

