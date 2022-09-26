"Anila should be fired for this": Fans slam Anila after she insinuates Toya's involvement in the house robbery on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented immense drama between the ladies as they navigated their personal relationships and professional commitments and got into arguments and misunderstandings their way. While some dealt with relationship issues, others dealt with personal losses.
On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila and Kiran Sajja reeled from their house robbery incident. While speculating about the person responsible for the robbery, Anila insinuated that it might be Toya and Eugene's job. Fans were furious at the accusations and took to social media to express their disappointment. One tweeted:
Season 9 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular since its premiere. Some of the cast members have not seen eye to eye, resulting in many arguments, including the recent physical altercation between newcomer Audra and Toya. With the season progressing at a rapid rate, will the ladies be able to resolve their differences? Only time will tell.
Anila insinuates Toya's involvement in the robbery on Married to Medicine, leaves fans fuming
The robbery incident at the Sajja family's house sparked a lot of tension amongst the cast members. Anila and Kiran Sajja sat down to discuss the trauma they suffered after realizing that their jewelry and family heirlooms had been stolen. The couple were worried about the security of the house as well as their family members, and wondered who could be behind the incident.
When Anila pondered over her probable enemies, Kiran asked her to think back to what happened at Quad's Christmas party. At the party, Toya was furious at Anila and her friend for spreading false rumors about the former cheating on her husband Eugene by sleeping with another man in the neighborhood.
Anila then insinuated that the robbery might be Toya's plan for revenge. In a confessional, she said:
"I don't wanna accuse anyone but the fact that no other home got robbed without saying it...you take a guess on..who can maybe know something about it."
Fans were furious with Anila for accusing Toya without any evidence. They expressed their disappointment through Twitter. Check out what they said:
A quick look at last week's episode of Married to Medicine
Drama was at an all-time high on last week's episode of Married to Medicine. Heavenly confessed to Toya that Anila and her friend Zaina were spreading rumors about her cheating on her husband Eugene and sleeping with a man in the neighborhood. Following the accusations, a furious Toya clapped back.
She initially blamed Anila and Zaina for spreading baseless rumors, following which she chose to address Audra. The latter had previously thrown shade at Toya by digging into the star's house sales and making calculations with the help of a calculator. This didn't sit well with the other ladies as they wondered where the sudden "math class" was coming from.
When Toya began arguing with Audra on the same, the Married to Medicine duo got caught up in a heated war of words, which soon escalated into a physical fight. While Toya pushed away Audra's face, the latter threw in a few punches.
Later, Toya sat down with Simone and Contessa to discuss the issue, while Audra had a conversation about it with Heavenly and Anila. Anila accused Heavenly of starting the drama, and the ladies sitting with Toya also did the same. The group also addressed rumors surrounding Quad.
Later on in the Married to Medicine episode, viewers witnessed Anila breaking down following a robbery incident in the house. The robber stole many family valuables, leading to cast members including Quad and Heavenly questioning if Toya had anything to do with it.
Season 9 of the hit series is halfway through, and it is only getting more and more interesting with each passing episode. As rumors crop up and arguments ensue, viewers will continue to be fed adequate drama each week.
