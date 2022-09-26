"Anila should be fired for this": Fans slam Anila after she insinuates Toya's involvement in the house robbery on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented immense drama between the ladies as they navigated their personal relationships and professional commitments and got into arguments and misunderstandings their way. While some dealt with relationship issues, others dealt with personal losses.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila and Kiran Sajja reeled from their house robbery incident. While speculating about the person responsible for the robbery, Anila insinuated that it might be Toya and Eugene's job. Fans were furious at the accusations and took to social media to express their disappointment. One tweeted:

Jessica @Jessica65481190 For Kiran and @AnilaSajja to suggest that @toyabushharris had her set up to be robbed is beyond disgusting. How dangerous to accuse a black women of setting you up to be robbed, knowing the way black people are treated by police. Anila should be fired for this. #Married2Med For Kiran and @AnilaSajja to suggest that @toyabushharris had her set up to be robbed is beyond disgusting. How dangerous to accuse a black women of setting you up to be robbed, knowing the way black people are treated by police. Anila should be fired for this. #Married2Med

Season 9 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular since its premiere. Some of the cast members have not seen eye to eye, resulting in many arguments, including the recent physical altercation between newcomer Audra and Toya. With the season progressing at a rapid rate, will the ladies be able to resolve their differences? Only time will tell.

Anila insinuates Toya's involvement in the robbery on Married to Medicine, leaves fans fuming

The robbery incident at the Sajja family's house sparked a lot of tension amongst the cast members. Anila and Kiran Sajja sat down to discuss the trauma they suffered after realizing that their jewelry and family heirlooms had been stolen. The couple were worried about the security of the house as well as their family members, and wondered who could be behind the incident.

When Anila pondered over her probable enemies, Kiran asked her to think back to what happened at Quad's Christmas party. At the party, Toya was furious at Anila and her friend for spreading false rumors about the former cheating on her husband Eugene by sleeping with another man in the neighborhood.

Anila then insinuated that the robbery might be Toya's plan for revenge. In a confessional, she said:

"I don't wanna accuse anyone but the fact that no other home got robbed without saying it...you take a guess on..who can maybe know something about it."

Fans were furious with Anila for accusing Toya without any evidence. They expressed their disappointment through Twitter. Check out what they said:

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#Married2Med Anila and Kiran sound foolish insinuating Toya had something to do with the robbery. You don’t need enemies to be robbed. Just have something that someone wants. You’re on a show and blog all parts of your home. It’s not hard to connect the “why.” Anila and Kiran sound foolish insinuating Toya had something to do with the robbery. You don’t need enemies to be robbed. Just have something that someone wants. You’re on a show and blog all parts of your home. It’s not hard to connect the “why.”#Married2Med

Only A Full Fat Coke @q42imissyou

Also, Y'all didn't have a security system this whole time while showing the world your lavish lifestyle?

Be a fence!

#Married2Med Y'all can say literally anything about Toya, anything. But to land on insinuating she orchestrated the break-in of her colleague's home, is wild.Also, Y'all didn't have a security system this whole time while showing the world your lavish lifestyle?Be a fence! Y'all can say literally anything about Toya, anything. But to land on insinuating she orchestrated the break-in of her colleague's home, is wild. Also, Y'all didn't have a security system this whole time while showing the world your lavish lifestyle? Be a fence! #Married2Med

Alexandria @alexandriavic72 It’s disgusting then insinuating Toya had something to do with Anila being robbed …. People get robbed everyday … times are hard all around and people are greedy and selfish … doesn’t mean you were “targeted” please don’t bring Anila back. #married2med It’s disgusting then insinuating Toya had something to do with Anila being robbed …. People get robbed everyday … times are hard all around and people are greedy and selfish … doesn’t mean you were “targeted” please don’t bring Anila back. #married2med

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller I don’t like the narrative they’re trying spend by making it seem that Toya had something to do with Anila’s home being robbed. That’s beyond low and dark to pin on someone just for a storyline. I don’t even like Toya like that l, but that ain’t right #Married2Med I don’t like the narrative they’re trying spend by making it seem that Toya had something to do with Anila’s home being robbed. That’s beyond low and dark to pin on someone just for a storyline. I don’t even like Toya like that l, but that ain’t right #Married2Med

miss kisha💃🏾 @Kisha4Real Lowest of the low for @AnilaSajja to insinuate that @toyabushharris of having something to do with the break in at her house Lowest of the low for @AnilaSajja to insinuate that @toyabushharris of having something to do with the break in at her house

Sharon @Sharon08705223 Are Anila and Kiran really running with the Toya is responsible story? Like why would you even blame another cast member? First of all, you are on a tv show showing your $$ and don’t have security cameras? That’s really on you. #married2med Are Anila and Kiran really running with the Toya is responsible story? Like why would you even blame another cast member? First of all, you are on a tv show showing your $$ and don’t have security cameras? That’s really on you. #married2med

Kallie S. 💋 @kallieknows Kyle and Dorit were robbed and never accused their cast mates. Kandi and Marlo were subjected to attempted robberies/home invasions and never accused their cast mates. Anila is robbed and thinks Toya would risk her freedom to get back at her. Make it make sense #Married2Med Kyle and Dorit were robbed and never accused their cast mates. Kandi and Marlo were subjected to attempted robberies/home invasions and never accused their cast mates. Anila is robbed and thinks Toya would risk her freedom to get back at her. Make it make sense #Married2Med

Pet Wisdom for Life @SDWisdom #marriedtomedicine The whole season Anila has been insulting Toya. From the Halloween stunt to spreading gossip about an affair and now implications about Toya being involved with her burglary. It's time for Anila to get a storyline that does not involve Toya. #married2med The whole season Anila has been insulting Toya. From the Halloween stunt to spreading gossip about an affair and now implications about Toya being involved with her burglary. It's time for Anila to get a storyline that does not involve Toya. #married2med #marriedtomedicine

Shani @JE_Mzhoneedip Insinuating that @toyabushharris plotted 4 Anila's home 2be broken into is so wrong on so many levels. Toya that is NOT your friend. Cast mate or not, we could never B friends after that. Some things u can't come back from. #Married2Med Insinuating that @toyabushharris plotted 4 Anila's home 2be broken into is so wrong on so many levels. Toya that is NOT your friend. Cast mate or not, we could never B friends after that. Some things u can't come back from. #Married2Med

A quick look at last week's episode of Married to Medicine

Drama was at an all-time high on last week's episode of Married to Medicine. Heavenly confessed to Toya that Anila and her friend Zaina were spreading rumors about her cheating on her husband Eugene and sleeping with a man in the neighborhood. Following the accusations, a furious Toya clapped back.

She initially blamed Anila and Zaina for spreading baseless rumors, following which she chose to address Audra. The latter had previously thrown shade at Toya by digging into the star's house sales and making calculations with the help of a calculator. This didn't sit well with the other ladies as they wondered where the sudden "math class" was coming from.

When Toya began arguing with Audra on the same, the Married to Medicine duo got caught up in a heated war of words, which soon escalated into a physical fight. While Toya pushed away Audra's face, the latter threw in a few punches.

Later, Toya sat down with Simone and Contessa to discuss the issue, while Audra had a conversation about it with Heavenly and Anila. Anila accused Heavenly of starting the drama, and the ladies sitting with Toya also did the same. The group also addressed rumors surrounding Quad.

Later on in the Married to Medicine episode, viewers witnessed Anila breaking down following a robbery incident in the house. The robber stole many family valuables, leading to cast members including Quad and Heavenly questioning if Toya had anything to do with it.

Season 9 of the hit series is halfway through, and it is only getting more and more interesting with each passing episode. As rumors crop up and arguments ensue, viewers will continue to be fed adequate drama each week.

Keep watching Married to Medicine on Bravo.

