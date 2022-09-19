"Shame on you Quad": Fans slam Quad for insinuating Toya's involvement in Anila's house robbery incident on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw significant drama between the cast members as the ladies battled rumors, strained relationships and a robbery, which was a lot to take in. While Toya and Audra got into a physical confrontation over impending issues, Anila and her family had their house robbed.
On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila revealed details about her house robbery on social media. She explained that the Sajja family had been robbed of ornaments and heirlooms that had been passed down for generations. However, a number of cast members had their own opinions about the same.
While Toya believed that it was all a concocted lie, Quad insinuated the former of potentially planning the entire robbery. In a video call with Heavenly, Quad indicated that it was Toya who might have taken her revenge on Anila for spreading rumors about her cheating on her husband Eugene.
Fans, however, slammed Quad for making that big of an accusation towards Toya. One tweeted:
Anila reveals chilling details about her house robbery on Married to Medicine
On tonight's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila confessed that the Sajja family was robbed. The scene cut to Anila breaking down as she gave viewers a glimpse into her robbed house. She revealed that all her jewelry, including her wedding ring had been stolen after the culprits broke into her house.
In a confessional, Anila explained that it was a hard time for the family as they dealt with the robbery and that she would never wish it upon her worst enemy. The reality star took it to social media to post details about the robbery. She said:
"On Sunday, 12/19/21, after an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables. andals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations."
The Married to Medicine star added that the family "feel so violated at this time," and that the police were investigating before urging fans and followers to "watch their surroundings and be very vigilant." Anila continued:
"I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched. I have security cameras all around my home, and I'm in a guarded gated community."
Fans react to Quad indicating to Toya playing a role in the robbery incident
The Married to Medicine cast members had their own opinions about the robbery. As they discussed the incident, Simone stated that Anila had enemies around the house for someone to rob in a secure gated community. Meanwhile, Dr. Eugene believed that the robbery was personal and that it was someone who had a "vendetta" against the Sajja family.
Heavenly and Quad discussed the issue on a video call when the latter revealed details about the robbery. Quad stated that fashionable handbags, jewelry, and family heirlooms were stolen from the house and that Anila was inconsolable. The duo, however, were thankful that the family wasn't present during the robbery as they could have been hurt.
As they continued their conversation on Married to Medicine, Quad alleged that it might have been Toya who would have orchestrated the robbery at Anila's house to plan her revenge. The latter had previously spread rumors about Toya cheating on her husband Eugene by sleeping with someone in the neighborhood.
Fans, however, slammed Quad for making the accusation without any proof and took to social media to express their opinions.
Season 9 Married to Medicine has been serving viewers some much-needed glimpse into the ladies’ lives. Already halfway into the season, the cast members have been involved in numerous arguments, misunderstandings and fights. Will the ladies be able to break the ice and mend broken relationships? Only time will tell.
Tune into an all-new episode of Married to Medicine on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.