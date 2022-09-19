"Shame on you Quad": Fans slam Quad for insinuating Toya's involvement in Anila's house robbery incident on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw significant drama between the cast members as the ladies battled rumors, strained relationships and a robbery, which was a lot to take in. While Toya and Audra got into a physical confrontation over impending issues, Anila and her family had their house robbed.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila revealed details about her house robbery on social media. She explained that the Sajja family had been robbed of ornaments and heirlooms that had been passed down for generations. However, a number of cast members had their own opinions about the same.

While Toya believed that it was all a concocted lie, Quad insinuated the former of potentially planning the entire robbery. In a video call with Heavenly, Quad indicated that it was Toya who might have taken her revenge on Anila for spreading rumors about her cheating on her husband Eugene.

Fans, however, slammed Quad for making that big of an accusation towards Toya. One tweeted:

IfeOluremi @IfeOluremi #MarriedToMedicine Does her hatred for Toya run so deep that she would stoop so low as to blame Toya for Anika’s house being robbed? Shame on you Quad! Blame Karma before you blame anyone! #married2med Does her hatred for Toya run so deep that she would stoop so low as to blame Toya for Anika’s house being robbed? Shame on you Quad! Blame Karma before you blame anyone! #married2med #MarriedToMedicine

Anila reveals chilling details about her house robbery on Married to Medicine

On tonight's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila confessed that the Sajja family was robbed. The scene cut to Anila breaking down as she gave viewers a glimpse into her robbed house. She revealed that all her jewelry, including her wedding ring had been stolen after the culprits broke into her house.

In a confessional, Anila explained that it was a hard time for the family as they dealt with the robbery and that she would never wish it upon her worst enemy. The reality star took it to social media to post details about the robbery. She said:

"On Sunday, 12/19/21, after an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables. andals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations."

The Married to Medicine star added that the family "feel so violated at this time," and that the police were investigating before urging fans and followers to "watch their surroundings and be very vigilant." Anila continued:

"I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched. I have security cameras all around my home, and I'm in a guarded gated community."

Fans react to Quad indicating to Toya playing a role in the robbery incident

The Married to Medicine cast members had their own opinions about the robbery. As they discussed the incident, Simone stated that Anila had enemies around the house for someone to rob in a secure gated community. Meanwhile, Dr. Eugene believed that the robbery was personal and that it was someone who had a "vendetta" against the Sajja family.

Heavenly and Quad discussed the issue on a video call when the latter revealed details about the robbery. Quad stated that fashionable handbags, jewelry, and family heirlooms were stolen from the house and that Anila was inconsolable. The duo, however, were thankful that the family wasn't present during the robbery as they could have been hurt.

As they continued their conversation on Married to Medicine, Quad alleged that it might have been Toya who would have orchestrated the robbery at Anila's house to plan her revenge. The latter had previously spread rumors about Toya cheating on her husband Eugene by sleeping with someone in the neighborhood.

Fans, however, slammed Quad for making the accusation without any proof and took to social media to express their opinions.

BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO @bravob1tch_ Quad has a lot of nerve to even open her mouth to say that Toya would set Anila up. The same Quad who never wants anyone to speak out of character about her? yeah toya can and should spread the rumor ab Quad sleeping w the contractor lol #Married2Med Quad has a lot of nerve to even open her mouth to say that Toya would set Anila up. The same Quad who never wants anyone to speak out of character about her? yeah toya can and should spread the rumor ab Quad sleeping w the contractor lol #Married2Med

Barri🦋 @lovebbarri #Married2Med All that security and little ass Toya was the big bad wolf that sent Anila’s house to be robbed? Don’t be stupid Quad. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med icine All that security and little ass Toya was the big bad wolf that sent Anila’s house to be robbed? Don’t be stupid Quad. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med #Married2Medicine

🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ @r_lerose #Married2Med While Quad tryna spread rumors about Toya orchestrating the robbery she just don’t know about the rumor that’s been orchestrated with her #Married2Med While Quad tryna spread rumors about Toya orchestrating the robbery she just don’t know about the rumor that’s been orchestrated with her https://t.co/mRb8pDxeEa

Bubbles & I’m a Brazen Hussy 😏 @Bubbles01827126 ! That is extremely dangerous what they’re spreading in them streets! If I was Toya, I would definitely sue both of them, WTF. Please tell me that Quad and Heavenly are not spreading rumors that Toya set someone up to get robbed! WTF! Thatis extremely dangerous what they’re spreading in them streets! If I was Toya, I would definitely sue both of them, WTF. #Married2Med Please tell me that Quad and Heavenly are not spreading rumors that Toya set someone up to get robbed! WTF 😳! That 💩 is extremely dangerous what they’re spreading in them streets! If I was Toya, I would definitely sue both of them, WTF. #Married2Med

Barri🦋 @lovebbarri #Married2Med Quad these are very SERIOUS allegations. Disgusting allegations. Anila put her WHOLE house and life on the back internet. Marlo was robbed too so it was Toya who set that up too? Don’t be stupid Quad. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med icine Quad these are very SERIOUS allegations. Disgusting allegations. Anila put her WHOLE house and life on the back internet. Marlo was robbed too so it was Toya who set that up too? Don’t be stupid Quad. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med #Married2Medicine

KD @guavaqueen98

I never realized how much #Married2Med Quad, you’re wrong. Toya did not do that. Your wrong for even saying something that baseless and outlandish.I never realized how much @AbsolutelyQuad disliked @toyabushharris . You’ve all been in fights it doesn’t equate to robbery! #MarriedToMed icine #MarriedToMed Quad, you’re wrong. Toya did not do that. Your wrong for even saying something that baseless and outlandish.I never realized how much @AbsolutelyQuad disliked @toyabushharris. You’ve all been in fights it doesn’t equate to robbery! #MarriedToMedicine #MarriedToMed #Married2Med

TheOfficialSkoolBoi @Skool_boi



Why would Toya set this woman up like that…



Girl Everyone getting robbed in Georgia!



#Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine Why wouldn’t the Guard be in on it at the gate? Quad you didn’t use Common sense on that one…I guess not…Why would Toya set this woman up like that…Girl Everyone getting robbed in Georgia! Why wouldn’t the Guard be in on it at the gate? Quad you didn’t use Common sense on that one…I guess not…Why would Toya set this woman up like that…Girl Everyone getting robbed in Georgia! #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine

NickersInaBunch @PettinmyPuff Quad goofy af for accusing Toya of something like that. So Toya has goons on stand by, just in case Anila acts up? #married2med Quad goofy af for accusing Toya of something like that. So Toya has goons on stand by, just in case Anila acts up?#married2med https://t.co/ERdZ67ebf9

Season 9 Married to Medicine has been serving viewers some much-needed glimpse into the ladies’ lives. Already halfway into the season, the cast members have been involved in numerous arguments, misunderstandings and fights. Will the ladies be able to break the ice and mend broken relationships? Only time will tell.

Tune into an all-new episode of Married to Medicine on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

