When did Quad Webb join Married to Medicine? Reality star to return for season 10 despite exit rumors

The 10th season of Married to Medicine is set to feature Quad Webb. Although there have been many rumors stating that she won't be returning, a report by Deadline has confirmed that she will be appearing in the Bravo franchise's 10th season.

Quad Webb has been a part of the show since it premiered back in March 2013. Unlike season 8, when Quad Webb only appeared on a recurring basis, she has been a main cast member for all nine seasons of Married to Medicine.

Filming is currently taking place for this new season, and if the Deadline reports turns out to be true, then fans will soon see Quad Webb on the upcoming season. As such, many new updates on the contestants' lives will be featured this season, alongside several drama and conflicts.

Married to Medicine's Quad Webb has a daughter named Ariana

Quad Webb was born on May 13, 1981, in Memphis in Tennessee, United States. The producer and actress is best known to her fans for her work on My First Love (2015), Battle Ready (2020), and Married to Medicine (2013). She was previously married to psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Lunceford, whom she wedded on Quad Webb on July 28, 2012. However, due to some differences, the duo separated officially on August 8, 2019.

On April 8, 2020, Quad Webb welcomed a baby girl named Ariana, but she did not mention the father. During that time, the actress also clarified her daughter's status, sharing with The Daily Dish back in June 2020:

"I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter."

Additionally, Quad Webb added:

"My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother."

In an interview with the DELUX Magazine, the actress explained that following er divorce from Dr. Lunceford, she had been searching for a home to give her daughter the full comfort.

“I am working really really hard to prepare a home for her.”

As for her engagement with Married to Medicine, Webb has been part of the show since the first season, making her one of the regular faces. Describing Quad Webb, her Bravo profile mentions:

“Quad Webb burst on the scene and stole our hearts with her quick wit and fun-loving personality. Always the life of the party, she’s a business owner, author, fashion icon, and philanthropist. A former medical sales representative, Webb has stayed on the professional career path, foraging the way for her own empire.”

It also adds:

“Always dressed to impress, the consistently impeccable partner for BCBG is committed to inspiring everyone around her to look their best, including her two pampered pooches, Khloe and Kar’rie. Merging her passion for fashion and deep-vested interest in the care of animals, she launched her own puppy couture clothing line titled Picture Perfect Pup.”

Revolving around a group of women who are associated with the medical field either through their profession or spouses, the upcoming season of Married to Medicine is also rumored to not include Sajja and Metcalfe, as per Dealine. However, season 10 will see the appearance of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks. Aside from them, no other information on the official cast has been revealed yet.

Poll : 0 votes