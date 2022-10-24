Married to Medicine Season 9 Reunion Part 1: Fans left with mixed reactions after Toya and Quad hash out their issues

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the first part of the reunion where the cast members reflected on the issues that transpired throughout the course of the season and hashed out differences and impending conflicts, creating much-needed drama that kept viewers glued to the TV screens.

On tonight's reunion episode of Married to Medicine, Toya and Quad got into a heated argument over accusations, rumors, and conflicts between the two. Fans, however, were left with mixed reactions to the same.

Cast members of the show include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season's biggest moments; Contessa confronts Heavenly before the cameras are even ready; Quad goes to extreme lengths to combat allegations made against her; Heavenly shows a different side of herself."

Toya and Quad get into a heated argument on Married to Medicine reunion

On tonight's reunion episode of Married to Medicine, dynamics between the cast members got heated early on. Toya and Quad got into an argument while talking about the latter's financial status. The cast was talking about Audra's new house when arguments insued between the two ladies.

Host Andy Cohen asked Toya if she felt Quad's new house was better than the old one, she said that it was not her business to talk about her fellow castmate's house, like how Quad did last year. In the previous season, the latter insinuated that Toya and her husband Dr. Eugene had "begged, borrowed and stolen" their house.

Married to Medicine star Toya called Quad a hater, following which the duo got into an intense argument. Toya had previously gifted her fellow cast member a T-shirt with the acronym "DIVA" that said "Divorced, Intelligent, Vivacious and Awesome." Responding to the message on the shirt, Quad stated that it was what Toya wanted to be.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo 🤭 #married2med We’re not even on the reunion stage and Dr. Heavenly is already done with Andy We’re not even on the reunion stage and Dr. Heavenly is already done with Andy 💀🤭 #married2med https://t.co/DKniGXWiEP

When the host asked if Quad meant what she said, the Married to Medicine star replied in affirmation. She also felt like Toya didn't like her husband, considering the latter had talked about him disrespectfully. Toya circled back at fellow cast member's finances and was doubtful of Quad's earnings, while at the same time, producing reciepts of her own finances.

Responding to Toya's accusations, Quad accused Toya and her husband of "staying on the move." The star was referring to the fact that Toya's family had moved houses freuently.

The fight continued on the Married to Medicine reunion as the cast members talked about the rumor that Quad allegedly slept with her contractor, considering she had put in millions of dollars into her house. The star, however, denied the rumor and stated that she didn't have any additional responsibilities and could manage her finances well.

When a few cast members refused to believe it, Quad came up with a polygraph test that denied all the accusations. Toya, however, mentioned that it was not "admissible in court." The cast members decided that it was time to put the rumors to rest as it was not only affecting Quad but also the said contractor's family.

Fans react to Toya and Quad's arguments on Married to Medicine

Fans had mixed reactions after the ladies' argument in the reunion episode. While some felt Quad was in the wrong, others stated that Toya was jealous of Quad.

Check out what they have to say.

GoldenSistah GlamMa👠👜👢💅🏾 @GoldenSistahs #Married2Med Quad is bitter, jealous & liar. Period. Her hatred for Toya needs to be checked - she just wants to destroy Toya’s marriage. #Married2Med Quad is bitter, jealous & liar. Period. Her hatred for Toya needs to be checked - she just wants to destroy Toya’s marriage.

Jamaicanripeplantain 🇯🇲 @sweetjarose Toya staying on miss dramatic quad's neck n I like it #Married2Med Toya staying on miss dramatic quad's neck n I like it #Married2Med

Big Tina🤍 @BigTea1908 Toya gave Quad a storyline. All she did was bash Toya. #Married2Med Toya gave Quad a storyline. All she did was bash Toya. #Married2Med

The Third King @thirdking0208



Produce the receipts!



Honestly, Quad is reeling. She thinks her funny word play is winning her the argument, but Toya won. Receipts trump's everything. 🤷🏿‍♂️

#Married2Med C'mon, Toya!!!!!!!!!Produce the receipts!Honestly, Quad is reeling. She thinks her funny word play is winning her the argument, but Toya won. Receipts trump's everything. 🤷🏿‍♂️ C'mon, Toya!!!!!!!!!Produce the receipts! Honestly, Quad is reeling. She thinks her funny word play is winning her the argument, but Toya won. Receipts trump's everything. 🤷🏿‍♂️#Married2Med https://t.co/cuDRCIvjLy

Am Love @AmIsBossy35 #Married2Med toya you need stop with this narrative about quad sleeping with the contractor #Married2Med toya you need stop with this narrative about quad sleeping with the contractor

Brett @brewsonn #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med Toya being a married woman is too concerned with Quad… a single woman and what and whom she is doing. Why does it matter? #M2M icine #Married2Med Toya being a married woman is too concerned with Quad… a single woman and what and whom she is doing. Why does it matter? #M2M #Married2Medicine #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine

Ace 🇳🇬 @TalkAmarachi #MarriedtoMedicine The same rumors Toya is spreading about Quad & this married man, is the same rumors Anila + that friend is spreading about Toya. So, I don't feel sorry for Toya. You get what you give. #Married2Med The same rumors Toya is spreading about Quad & this married man, is the same rumors Anila + that friend is spreading about Toya. So, I don't feel sorry for Toya. You get what you give. #Married2Med #MarriedtoMedicine

Gossip Girl Here… @realitygworl Toya is exhausting she’s always talking about Quad and her finances while she drains Eugene and move from house to house girl bye #Married2Med Toya is exhausting she’s always talking about Quad and her finances while she drains Eugene and move from house to house girl bye #Married2Med

Season 9 of Married to Medicine has taped the reunion into three parts. The second part of the reunion will air on October 30, 2022 and the final installment will air on November 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Tune in next week to catch up on the remaining drama.

