What time will Married to Medicine season 9 reunion part 1 air? Conflicts, arguments and more explored

Married to Medicine season 9 is all set to air the first part of the reunion episode on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will feature cast members resolving differences and dealing with issues that arose between them during the season. The ladies are set to get involved in some major altercations, arguments, and a lot of drama over the course of the reunion.

Season 9 of the reality series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. This specific installment involved a significant amount of drama between the cast members, and while most relationships seemed to end well, some remained unresolved. These dynamics are set to be further addressed during the reunion.

Cast members of the show include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong.

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 9 reunion?

Married to Medicine season 9 reunion is set to air in three parts over the upcoming weeks. The first part will air this Sunday, October 23, 2022, followed by the second on October 30 and the final part will air on November 6, 2022 on Bravo. The ladies who were present at the taping include Toya, Jackie, Contessa on one end, and Quad, Simone and, Heavenly on the other. The reunion was hosted by Andy Cohen.

The official synopsis of the reunion reads:

"Host Andy Cohen reflects on some of the season's biggest moments; Contessa confronts Heavenly before the cameras are even ready; Quad goes to extreme lengths to combat allegations made against her; Heavenly shows a different side of herself."

The first look of the reunion was released a couple of days ago and teased multiple conflicts between the ladies. The preview began with Jackie stating that it was going to be a "knockdown drag-out of a day," while Quad mentioned setting the record straight with the women who had talked badly about her.

Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen met the Married to Medicine cast members in their vanity vans and asked about what transpired earlier. Heavenly confessed to being attacked by Contessa. The trailer claps to a flashback clip of the two ladies getting into a heated fight. The duo have been fighting all season since the premiere, when Contessa confronted Heavenly about talking about her relationship publicly to allegedly gain more social media followers.

When the host spoke about Toya's tumultuous relationship with her husband and how she had been tough on him, the Married to Medicine star said:

"That's my husband. When other people don't have husbands, they're not allowed."

The reunion will focus on the strained relationship between Toya and Quad with regards to the rumor that was spread about the former cheating on her husband with another man in the neighborhood. Both Anila and Quad had declared that they didn't spread the rumor. To prove the same, both ladies took a polygraph test, whose results will be showcased in the episode.

The ladies will also address Anila's house robbery incident on Married to Medicine. This is set to cause a lot of drama as some of the women insinuated that it was Toya and her husband Dr. Eugene who had instigated the robbery. When Quad was asked if she believed it was Toya, she said that Toya had knowledge of the same. Eugene accused her of targeting their family.

The three-part reunion of Married to Medicine is set to bring a lot of drama to viewers, keeping them hooked to their screens. Will the ladies be able to resolve their issues and differences? Or will some friendships bite the dust? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to catch the drama this Sunday on Bravo.

