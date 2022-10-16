What time will Married to Medicine season 9 finale air? Cast members in for a final ride of drama and emotions this year

Married to Medicine is all set to air the final episode of its ninth installment on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The season finale will document the cast members as they sort out their conflicts and reconcile over past issues. Viewers will be treated with laughter, love, and drama one final time before the two-part reunion has the ladies confront each other over a number of conflicts that panned throughout the season.

The Bravo series premiered on July 10, 2022, and has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Miss Quad Webb, and newcomer Audra Frimpong indulged in fights and disagreements as well as personal issues, losses, and relationship dynamics in the course of the latest season.

What to expect from Married to Medicine season 9 finale?

The cast members of Married to Medicine will be seen tackling past issues that have occurred throughout the season and resolving differences between themselves. While some will get solved easily, others will lead to more confrontations and could potentially lead to a dramatic reunion.

The official synopsis of episode 15, titled Divine Intervention, reads:

"Jackie's surprise open marriage discussion has some couples tongue-tied, but others lean in; old tensions rise up as Heavenly and Contessa finally say what's on their minds; Toya confronts Quad about the cheating allegations."

Although most of the ladies have resolved their differences, Contessa and Heavenly's feud, which drove the first half of the season, remains unaddressed. Since the premiere episode of Married to Medicine, the two have been at odds over Heavenly's comments about Contessa's marriage on her YouTube channel. While many cast members felt she only did it to gain followers and subscribers, the duo have been locking horns the entire time.

In the finale episode, the two will be seen confronting each other. Heavenly says:

"Well I think you're beautiful, but I don't think you should take things because somebody is a man."

Contessa responds by hinting at all the ladies to keep her husband's name out of their mouth.

Meanwhile, Toya also addresses her issues with Quad. The duo have been at odds for the past few years, and this season, they continued to maintain their strained relationship, getting into an argument in recent episodes.

After Anila Sajja's house was robbed on Married to Medicine, cast members expressed their opinions about the same. Quad was among the few that insinuated that Toya and her husband might have had some form of involvement in the incident.

In a video call with Heavenly, Quad addressed that Toya might have plotted the robbery to plan her revenge on Anila. Since then, Quad has been the recipient of much criticism from fans of the show for falsely blaming Toya. In the finale episode, the two will be seen in a heated argument, with the latter calling Quad a "liar."

Although Toya and Quad have not seen eye-to-eye, the former has resolved her differences with newcomer Audra Frimpong. The two were involved in a back-and-forth feud that even led to a physical altercation at one point. However, they have squashed the issues and have promised to start their relationship afresh.

Audra and husband Dr. Martin got the news of the former being pregnant with their first child in the previous Married to Medicine episode. In the season finale, the couple will be seen announcing the good news to the cast members as they applaud and celebrate.

Married to Medicine season 9 has been extremely dramatic throughout the season. With the finale airing on Sunday, viewers will have to tune in to find out if the ladies of the Bravo series have resolved their differences or if some relationships remain strained.

Poll : 0 votes