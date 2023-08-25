RHOA season 15 reunion trailer: Drew and Ralph lock horns amidst other drama

The RHOA season 15 reunion brings together things no one expected. Shereé, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will feature in this upcoming reunion, along with their unresolved issues.

The first part of this year's reunion premieres on Sunday, September 3, 2023, while the second part will premiere on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Users of Peacock can also watch the episode the next day after it is released.

The reunion trailer is out already and features a lot of feud, confession, gift-giving, and more. As if that was not enough drama, Ralph Pittman will also be a part of this upcoming reunion.

Ralph and Drew confirmed their divorce on March 1. According to Yahoo, Drew shared the following during that time about her divorce:

“After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love.”

In response, Ralph apologized for his actions, sharing the following:

“I’m taking this time to be more introspective and working to become the best version of myself. We know the real reason that ultimately led to my request for divorce.”

The seating arrangement of the reunion trailer had Andy in the middle, with Drew, Kenya, and Kandi on his left side. On the right side were Shereé, Marlo, and Sanya.

What fans can expect from the RHOA season 15 reunion

The RHOA season 15 reunion will also feature Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney R. Rhodes, besides the main cast. On July 27, Andy shared pictures of the reunion on his Instagram story, with a clip about receiving a receipt. According to the story:

“We have a receipt that has been entered into the reunion lexicon. I’m not gonna say who brought it, but I’m gonna say it is quite possibly the shadiest receipt in the history of the Housewives. That’s all I’m saying. I don’t wanna overpromise, but this one is f**king shady as sh*t.”

In the trailer released for the upcoming RHOA season 15 reunion, Ralph Pittman's entry shocked Drew. She stood up, ready to leave the filming. The following is what she shared:

“You constantly throw dirt on my name. And you think I’m supposed to put up with that? F*** this sh**, I’m out. I’m done, I’m not sitting here and doing this. I don’t take it at home, I’m not going to take it here.”

Additionally, there was tension between Sidora and Kandi Burruss as the cast discussed Kandi's accusation against Sidora regarding her loyalty to Ralph. RHOA cast member Kandi accused Drew of having an affair with LaToya Ali during the mid-season of season 15.

Drew, on the other hand, denied this accusation. The trailer also included scenes where the cast members made personal comments, such as Kandi commenting on Shereé's Botox treatment.

The reunion awaits its official release in a few days, and viewers will experience all the drama first-hand. Bravo will air the next episode of RHOA season 15, titled Art Imitates Life, on August 27, 2023.

Be sure to tune into Bravo on September 3, 2023, and September 10, 2023, to watch RHOA season 15 reunion episodes.