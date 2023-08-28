“Disrespectful and inconsiderate”: RHOA fans pick Drew Sidora over Ralph Pittman in season 15 finale

RHOA season 15 finale, titled Art Imitates Life, premiered on August 27, 2023, and was full of drama, especially during the divorce conversation between Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora. In this episode, Drew spoke about how her children, Josiah, Machai, and Aniya are doing after seeing their parents not talking and keeping a distance from each other.

When asked about them, Drew shared that "Jo Jo" seemed sad today, while Machai asked where Ralph is. Drew Sidora further added:

"So we were trying to figure out when would be a good time to talk about everything."

Kenya then told Drew:

"You have these beautiful children together and you want to protect their energy. I know exactly how you feel. And you can call me anytime."

Furthermore, Shereé Whitfield visited Drew after learning that she was going through a divorce.

"I went through a public divorce, so if you need anything — I know it's not a fun time. Even though you and I have had our differences, I don't wish anything like that on anybody," she told Drew.

There have been a lot of reactions from fans to this episode of RHOA season 15, many of whom have taken Drew's side in the divorce and criticized Ralph.

Fans rally around RHOA cast member Drew Sidora amidst her split with Ralph Pittman

In the RHOA season 15 finale, Kandi and Todd celebrated with a big bash, while Sanya dealt with pregnancy issues. The episode synopsis read:

“Kandi and Todd have a star-studded party to celebrate "The Pass"; Drew is ready to reconnect with Ralph; Sanya faces complications on her pregnancy journey.”

On the RHOA season 15 finale, Drew Sidora sat down for an interview and explained why she was divorcing Ralph Pittman. During the same, she discussed the many challenges she had to face during her marriage to Pittman.

She also mentioned that there were things that she had gone through in her marriage that "no woman should ever allow." She added how during this time, she had "lost" her “voice.” The couple, who had been together for 8 years, announced their divorce on March 1.

After RHOA season 15 episode 16 aired, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Most of them were seen supporting Drew.

On July 27, RHOA cast member Drew also spoke to BravoTV.com about her current life. She talked about how music is something she enjoys, adding that it works as a form of therapy for her. She mentioned the following when discussing dating at this stage of her life:

"Dating will be around the corner. It's a thought, you know? I'm still going through my divorce process. But my DMs have been popping. It's been exciting."

While sharing updates about her children, she mentioned:

“[Josiah] was just placed in the gifted program in school. He is an all-star basketball player, he plays for the Adidas AAU team traveling around the country. I'm so proud of him. My daughter, Aniya, is starting kindergarten. And that is my mini-me.”

She added:

“And Machai is just becoming so brilliant. He's going into third grade. And he's an all-around athlete — I mean, track, football, basketball, like, everything. And he's my little YouTuber. He's got such a personality. I'm so grateful for my little blessings. They have kept me going, for sure."

RHOA fans can watch the season 15 reunion on September 3, 2023 on Bravo.