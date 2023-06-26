"Hard when its fresh": RHOA Fans share their support after Drew Sidora revealed details of her divorce from Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) and shared many details about season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She appeared on the show with Summer House's Preston Mitchum. During her appearance on WWHL, the host Andy Cohen asked Drew questions about her divorce from Ralph Pittman. The couple filed for divorce in February 2023 and announced it in March 2023.

Drew Sidora was first asked about the rumor that mentioned a competition between Drew and Ralph filing for divorce first. She responded by saying that she had reached a point where "enough was enough" and when her now ex-husband found out about it, she claimed that it "became a race" between them.

Andy also asked her about the point where she made the decision and she said that it was the result of years worth of actions.

“You know my parents have been married for 60 years so I only saw two people who loved each other and constantly fought for their marriage that's how I was raised but I think at a point when it's public humiliation and dealing with things that are now coming out in front of the camera and it was a Breaking Point,” the reality star told Cohen.

After fans heard what the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star had to say, they took to social media to shower their support on her. They said that they wished her well and knew that she would get through it with one fan even saying:

Fans react to Drew Sidora sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Fans support and believe that Drew Sidora will get through her divorce from Ralph Pittman

Drew was also asked about the current situation between her and Ralph and if they were on talking times. The RHOA star explained that she and Ralph only communicate about their children. She also went on to deny that Ralph was faithful to her during their marriage.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman got married in 2014 and decide to part ways after nine years together in February 2023. They have two children together, Machai and Aniya, and Ralph even adopted Drew's child from a previous marriage.

Having been married since 2014, Drew Sidora and Ralph decided to separate after nine years of marriage. They have two children together, Machai and Aniya. As soon as fans saw Drew Sidora and Preston Mitchum's WWHL episode, they took to social media to share their reactions.

As they offered her words of encouragement and support, some also said that they had faith that she would get through this tough time in her life. They said that they could see her trying to "keep it together" and not break down when she was asked the tough questions. Others noted that they were proud of her for holding her composure and not breaking down at the questions Andy Cohen asked her.

Fans react to Drew sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Drew sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Drew sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Drew sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to Drew sharing her divorce details (Image via Twitter)

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filed for divorce in February 2023

Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora announced the news of their divorce in March 2023. In an interview with People Magazine, Ralph spoke about the divorce and what the former couple feel about each other.

He noted that love was a "beautiful thing." However, he said that he and Drew had decided to "move on to" their next chapters independent of each other and that they have filed for divorce.

"We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy," he told the publication.

Drew also gave her perspective on the divorce and said that after "wholeheartedly fighting" for her marriage for eight years, she had made the decision to "release" her husband.

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she noted.

According to reports, Pittman shared the separation date as February 19, while Drew shared it as February 23. Drew Sidora has also expressed her doubts about Ralph being unfaithful to her, which she shared in the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She described how she saw some messages as she noted that finding out that Ralph was "getting close with his assistant" was quite tough on her.

Fans can catch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 on Bravo on 9 July 2023.

Poll : 0 votes