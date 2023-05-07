Who is Preston Mitchum? Summer House MV cast member's life and career explored

Summer House MV is set to take a group of close-knit friends to Martha’s Vineyard for the summer. The show is a spin-off of Bravo’s Hampton-based Summer House and will feature a predominantly black cast.

One of the 12 cast members set to appear in the upcoming series is Preston Mitchum, an attorney and entrepreneur from Youngstown, Ohio.

His website reads:

"Preston D. Mitchum is an unapologetically Black and queer civil rights advocate, public speaker, writer, and professor hailing from Ohio and residing in the nation’s capital."

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Meet Preston Mitchum ahead of his appearance on Summer House MV

One of the 12 cast members set to appear on the upcoming Summer House spin-off is Preston Mitchum from Ohio. The upcoming reality star grew up a fan of Malcolm X, who taught him the importance of seeking the truth and “never believing anything” without research.

This led him to pursue his passion of writing, persuasion, and advocacy. Preston was a student at Trotwood-Madison High School in Trotwood, where he graduated in 2004, followed by his time at Kent State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in arts in political science with his main focus being public policy.

The Summer House MV cast member then attended North Carolina Central University School of Law in Durham, where he pursued his Juris Doctor and graduated from there in 2011.

His website states:

"During law school, Preston published two law review articles: “Gene Patents and Informed Consent: The Mythical Reasonable Person Standard” and “A Robust Conception of Speech: Hate Speech and the First Amendment."

After his time at the institution, he enrolled in American University's Washington College of Law, where he earned his Master's degree in law and government while focusing on constitutional law and civil rights, along with a “specialization in gender and law.”

The Bravo star was recently among several LGBTQ+ activists as they took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to celebrate the visibility of transgender and non-binary Americans and to protest proposed bills that further alienate them from society.

During the protest, the activist said:

"Our opponents may claim to not know intersectionality, but they sure do know how to attack our issues and communities intersectionally. When you think about the attacks that are happening to Black folks, and then pair that to attacks also happening to trans folks, the nucleus of that are Black trans folks."

He further said that there’s a legislative attack on the community along with a physical and emotional attack happening on people at the intersection of race, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

The upcoming cast member was also featured on Queerty, Pinknews, Wispolitics, and more.

Set to join him as the cast of Summer House MV are Nicholas Nick Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

Tune in on Sunday, May 7, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Summer House MV on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes