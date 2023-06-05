What is gestational surrogacy? Andy Cohen talks about the birth of his daughter Lucy through the procedure

Famous talk show host and Bravo celebrity, Andy Cohen is the father of two children, four-year-old Ben and one-year-old Lucy. The television personality had both his children through gestational surrogacy. It is a procedure during which another person carries and delivers a child for another couple or individual.

Surrogate.com describes the procedure as:

"In gestational surrogacy, the child is not biologically related to the surrogate mother, who is often referred to as a gestation carrier. Instead, the embryo is created via in vitro fertilization (IVF), using the eggs and sperm of the intended parents or donors, and is then transferred to the surrogate."

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) host had previously opened up about the procedure during his appearance on Jeff Lewis Live. He spoke about the procedure and said that while Ben and Lucy were born through different surrogates, they are biological siblings.

More recently, he discussed the same when he spoke on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Andy Cohen opens up about welcoming Lucy through gestational surrogacy

The Bravo celebrity, Andy Cohen serves as an executive producer for a number of shows on the network. He recently opened up about the birth of his second child, Lucy, through gestational surrogacy.

He appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and he spoke to Amanda Hirsch. He told Hirsch that he wanted to have the baby in New York or at least wanted his surrogate to have the baby in New York. Andy Cohen continued that his daughter was one of the first surrogate babies born in New York.

The executive producer explained that the procedure was illegal in the Empire State in 2020. He said that he did his part in getting the law passed which allowed Lucy to be born in the state through gestational surrogacy. Cohen also credited Governor Cuomo for playing a part in passing the law.

He added:

"But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben."

Andy Cohen welcomed his firstborn son, Ben through the same procedure but in Los Angeles. He moved to LA himself and filmed segments of Watch What Happens Live there to “legally facilitate the birth of his son.”

The talk show host opened up about single parenthood earlier this month, while in conversation with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. He added that he “accessed a weight” about himself and a sense of worry that he never had before. He noted that he now wonders what he actually had to worry about.

Andy stated that he is now worried about things such as schedules, food, allergies, playdates, and nursery schools Spring Flings. He said that there are things on his calendar that he’s navigating through that he never had before.

He said that he wanted to be "everything" for his children and noted that as a single parent, he has a feeling of "I need to be there" for them. Cohen said that he is always kicking himself for the time that he doesn't get to spend with them. He added that is trying to dissect what it all means and is always seeking out "parent friends for advice."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is currently on season 20 and airs episodes multiple times a week.

