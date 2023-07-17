"Really CLOCKED Sheree": RHOA fans praise Drew for confronting Sheree in an argument 

RHOA season 15 episode 10, titled Healing by Sheree, aired on Bravo this Sunday, July 16, at 8 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode featured a tough confrontation between Drew and Sheree in Portugal, where the ladies had gone to mend their personal issues. Sheree had brought up a legal case against Drew in front of everyone which stated that the latter did not pay a chef and now she was suing her for $1000, giving interviews everywhere.

Sheree did not talk privately to Drew about it and instead taunted her by asking if the chef that was cooking for them now was going to get paid or not.

Drew clarified the situation, saying that the girl was not a chef and that her food had hair, but was offended by the way Sheree brought up the case.

She later confronted her about the same and Sheree began to bring up old fights at the reunion. That is when Drew revealed that her gear, which was gifted by Sheree's company in the reunion, was taken back but she still respected her.

Everyone chimed in, saying that their stuff was also taken back. Drew asked Sheree to apologize when the latter called her a liar.

She also asked to stop lying about the company products, making comments like:

"Does she own anything?"

Eventually Sheree had to back away and Drew put a pin on the argument. RHOA fans were impressed with how Drew handled the situation and praised her for hitting Sheree with facts.

RHOA fans side with Drew in the argument

Sheree felt that she should not be loyal to Drew as she had lied in interviews about her stuff being confiscated. Drew called her out for not healing herself and slammed her for talking about a serious matter like a lawsuit behind her back.

She also asked her to acknowledge her feelings and then pointed out that they can move forward towards other issues.

Drew also doubted if Sheree was trying to teach her a lesson for her comments in an interview about the gear being confiscated. Sheree did not know what to say as the ladies agreed with Drew about the gear being taken away.

RHOA fans slammed Sheree for her actions and praised Drew for confronting her.

Drew started crying after the fight

One of the cast members felt that Drew and Sheree were acting like big sister, little sister who were hurting each other. The ladies acknowledged that they respected each other and stopped fighting for a while.

Later, Drew left the table and began crying outside the restaurant. Sheree went behind her to see what had happened but it is unknown if the ladies will fight once again.

RHOA airs on bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.