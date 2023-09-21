Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen team up for reality TV show with $250,000 in sight: What we know so far

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. On Jan. 23, 2023, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

TMZ has reported that the couple will be seen together in Season 2 of Peacock's "The Traitors," a murder-mystery-style television series that has 20 contestants battling with each other for the cash prize of $250,000.

The contest will have each contestant try and determine who is trying to take the money for themselves while trying to remain alive to claim the prize by the end.

According to TMZ, the couple is already shooting in Scotland for the television series. Jordan and Pippen are no strangers to the spotlight as they have already starred on Peacock's "Real Housewives of Miami."

With Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen involved, here's everything to know about Season 2 of Peacock's "The Traitors"

Season 2 of Peacock's "The Traitors" has no official release date yet; however, the first season was released around January of this year. The new season could follow this format and be released around January 2024. While the first season of the television series contained 11 episodes, it is yet to be determined if the second season will also have the same number of episodes.

Besides Jordan and Pippen, Season 2 will have Survivor players Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow, as per Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross.

Additionally, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," Peter Weber from ABC's "The Bachelor," Peppermint from MTV's "RuPaul's Drage Race," and many more will also be a part of the new season.

Season 1 host Alan Cumming will be returning for the new season, alongside his dog Lala, according to Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross.

Larsa Pippen reacts to Michael Jordan's stance on her relationship with Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan's father and the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan shared his thoughts on his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen when asked by a TMZ photographer. According to People's Henry Chandonnet, Jordan simply responded with a "No" as he was leaving a dinner at Paris' Matignon.

In response to Michael Jordan's comments, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan talked about it on their podcast "Separation Anxiety." From Pippen's point of view, she felt embarrassed by the six-time NBA champion's comments.

"Yeah, I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like embarassed," Pippen said.

However, Marcus Jordan had a different view of his father's comments.

"I know my dad," Jordan said, "and obviously, my whole family, we're so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s***, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it, immediately I thought, 'He's playing.' He's joking, he's laughing. He's just being playful, he's a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila]."

Additionally, Jordan also highlighted how the 14-time All-Star didn't want to be part of the drama involving his son and Larsa Pippen.

"His goal has always been to steer clear of our relationship," Jordan said, "At the root of it all, obviously is my dad's relationship with your ex Scottie [Pippen]. Obviously, we never talk about that and I don't think my dad wanted to comment on that."

"There's always that narrative," Jordan added, "the rumor that I'm dating you in some sort of way to get back at whatever was said, and if my dad comes out and says, 'Yes,' he's fuelling that narrative or whatever."

The relationship between the two has certainly put them in an interesting position from the public's perspective. Be that as it may, the couple remains strong despite all the backlash.