The Bachelor alum Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan confirmed that they are giving their relationship another chance after breaking up twice over the last two years.

The couple began officially dating in April 2020, shortly after his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss ended but broke up by the end of the year. They briefly reconnected in early 2021 but decided to break up the following month in February after Valentine's Day. In August 2022, the duo was spotted together in Chicago, sparking reconciliation rumors.

In an interview with US Weekly, Peter confirmed his relationship with Kelley and said:

“We’re definitely keeping it a little bit more private this time around just because we kind of have that luxury that we didn’t have last time. And it’s been really, really special. I think we’re both enjoying how it’s been the second time around and things happen for a reason. And I can say I’m very happy.”

The duo met on Season 24 of The Bachelor, where Peter Weber was the main lead. While their relationship started out great, it didn't last long, as he sent her home on the 7th week after things didn't quite work out between them. Peter went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann but broke up with her, citing feelings for Madison Prewett at the time.

He and Madison soon broke up two days after the finale, following which, two weeks later, he was spotted with Kelley in Chicago. In late April 2020, US Weekly broke the news that the two were dating, and Peter went Instagram official with her the following month. The couple spent quality time with each other's families over the next few months.

In December 2020, Peter revealed to the publication that they had broken up and "operate on two different frequencies, and one wasn't better or worse than the other," adding that many differences surfaced after eight months of dating. In March 2021, Kelley confirmed on Off The Vine podcast that the two had connected briefly but soon parted ways for good.

"On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words."

She continued:

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. There wasn’t something massive. … Within the relationship, it was fun. It was great, but there was a lot of little things.”

In August 2022, the pair were seen in Chicago together and attended Bachelor Nation events. US Weekly confirmed on September 26, 2022, that Peter and Kelley were "full-on back together."

The Bachelor couple gave their first joint interview in December 2022, where they opened up about their relationship. They had previously walked their first official red carpet return at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in October 2022 as Kelley battled the disease.

Opening up about her current condition, she told the publication:

"I’m OK, I’ve been better lately. I’ve been going through some slumps, but overall, I feel like I’ve been doing a lot better than I was last year.”

Kelley also revealed that she wouldn't be spending the holidays with Peter as her 85-year-old father was going through significant health issues. However, she also mentioned that the former bachelor understood her situation and supported her decision.

Kelley, for her part, talked about the relationship and said:

“I’m happy – I genuinely am. We get along, we connect.”

Peter also stated that their relationship this time was different and better than it was on the ABC show. He explained that a lot of pressure was being put on him while going through the show, and now that the complexities are done with it, it is much more relaxing for the couple to explore their relationship.

