Why did Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan split? Bachelor Nation stars go Instagram official days after reports of rekindling their romance

Bachelor Nation stars Peter Weber and Kelly Flanagan have made their relationship Instagram official, leaving fans over the moon.

Much to everyone's surprise, Peter and Kelly, who rekindled their relationship a couple of months ago, took to social media to make it official on October 14, 2022. To publicize their relationship, Weber took to his Instagram profile and shared a picture of the two of them at a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The picture featured Kelly spooned in Peter's arms with the two of them smiling at each other. Kelly was seen in a gray coat and black boots, while Peter was wearing a black outfit paired with a Yankee hat.

The Bachelor Nation star captioned his photo, "Home Run." This is not the first time Peter and Kelly have been spotted stepping out together. Back in August this year, the couple was seen together at the Chicago Cubs game. Later in September, they were spotted at a charity gala held by Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron in memory of his late mom.

According to E!, a source from Bachelor Nation told the website that they rekindled their relationship in September, and added that, "Kelly couldn't deny their chemistry." Peter and Kelly got back together after breaking up in 2020.

"It ended really badly": Reason for Bachelor Nation stars Kelly and Peter's tragic breakup in 2021

Back in December 2020, Kelly and Peter's relationship was in turmoil and the couple ended up splitting around Christmas that year. During an interview with the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kelly claimed that she and ABC wanted to go public about her breakup with Peter in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Peter wished to announce the end of their relationship before he entered the new year.

She said:

"I asked him not to do it on New Year’s and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’ I think there was something he wanted to do [to end] 2020. ABC was like, ‘Guys, try to drown it out with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out people will be excited about other things.’ … He had to do it in 2020.”

Fast forward to a while later, Kelly opened up and revealed that Peter was trying to get back with her. During the Off the Vine podcast, Kelly stated that the duo dated again for a brief period of time after their split.

She shared:

"He’s telling me like, ‘I love you, I want to get back together with you.'"

In February 2021, after Valentine's Day, the couple had a tragic break-up where they ended things for good.

Kelly said:

"We had a great Valentine’s Day together. And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly."

Continuing, she mentioned:

"I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, 'Get the hell out of my life.' It ended really badly."

Despite the tragic breakup, love won once again as the famous Bachelor Nation couple reunited.

