“I’m single”: The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron addresses his split with Paige Lorenze

After dating for a few weeks, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and his former girlfriend Paige Lorenze have parted ways.

Cameron previously dated model Camila Kendra before being in a relationship with Paige Lorenze. Confirming his split, Tyler Cameron said on Monday's episode of E! 's Daily Pop:

"But it's just not the right time for both of us right now. I'm single, yeah."

Details about the Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze started dating in mid-July. But after three weeks of dating, the couple have parted ways. Speaking about his split from Paige, Tyler said:

“We just had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right timing … We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other but just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Even the 24-year-old former ski racer, Paige, confirmed to Page Six that their separation was amicable. She said:

“Yes, I am single. There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us. I am more career-focused than ever, and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career — and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment.”

Paige is now "focusing" on herself after making "large life adjustments for partners in the past."

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze met at a bar

Tyler and Paige met at a bar in New York City, and one thing led to another. He told Us Weekly:

“It’s all about energy. And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens.”

The rumors of them being a couple started doing their rounds in June this year. The couple confirmed their relationship when Paige shared a video on TikTok of Tyler helping her prepare dinner.

On July 31, the now-former couple even made their relationship Instagram-official after the social media star documented their "date cruise" in her native Massachusetts. At the time, Tyler talked about how "incredible" and "special" Paige is and how they are "learning a lot about each other."

He admitted that he has always rushed into things, including relationships, but is now slowly learning that it's "Okay to slow down,", especially regarding his love life. He had previously said:

"I suck at that. I’m trying to learn that now still,” he told Us on Sunday. “My issue is with everything I do in my life — dating, working out, goals — I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up. I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go … I just get excited."

The general contractor had previously dated Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, Paige was previously linked to Armie Hammer and country singer Morgan Wallen.

