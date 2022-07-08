Who is Termayne Harper from The Bachelorette Season 19? Crypto enthusiast is a "self-made entrepreneur"

The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere on July 11, 2022, on ABC.

The new season will feature two leads at the helm, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Thirty-two men from across the country will try to impress the two women and form meaningful connections with them over the course of the season.

Windey and Recchia were the runners-up in the 26th season of The Bachelor. Windey, a former NFL cheerleader, is now a registered nurse. Meanwhile, Recchia is a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

Among the 32 confirmed contestants for The Bachelorette Season 19 is Termayne Harper.

Read on for more details about Termayne ahead of the new season's premiere.

Termayne Harper values hard work and has bold dreams

Termayne Harper is a self-made man who describes himself as an "energetic guy with a big personality."

The 28-year-old entrepreneur is a fun-loving and bold personality who does not shy away from speaking his mind. His bold attitude is perhaps one of the prime reasons for his successful endeavors up until now.

Termayne is the Chief Executive Officer of The Doji Club, which is presumably his own company. He is incredibly successful for his age and would love to be with a woman who is loyal and appreciative of his hard work.

It is clear that Termayne values hard work more than anything in life. One of the wildest things he said in his bio is that he dreams of snuggling with a cheetah someday.

His bio, as released by ABC for The Bachelorette Season 19, reads:

"Termayne is an energetic guy with a big personality. He is a self-made entrepreneur who is not afraid to be bold and say what’s on his mind. Termayne is looking for a loyal woman who will love him for the hustler and hard worker that he is. She will be intelligent, respectful and funny because nothing turns him on more than a woman who can take a joke. And bonus points to anyone who can talk crypto with him. The second a woman says “NFT,” it’s game over."

Termayne seems to know exactly what he wants from his future partner. Perhaps he will find his ideal match while trying to win over the two ladies in the 19th season of The Bachelorette.

More about The Bachelorette Season 19

The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere on July 11, 2022, with a more exciting premise than previous seasons.

This season will be the first to feature two leads on the show at the same time. It will see the runners-up of The Bachelor Season 26, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, come together as the leads.

Among the 32 confirmed contestants this season are some popular names, including NHRA drag racer Jordan Vandergriff and Leelee Sobieski's brother Roby Sobieski.

Fans are expecting a brilliant season of The Bachelorette this time around, with a lot of drama and many contestants to root for.

Don't forget to watch the Season 19 premiere on Monday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far