“Making lasting memories” - Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen posts endearing picture with Marcus Jordan ahead of marriage

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have become a wildly popular couple in recent months. Although the connection between Marcus Jordan and his father-in-law Scottie Pippen has created quite a bit of controversy for the couple, they seem incredibly happy together.

Over the summer, Marcus announced that he was shopping for an engagement ring. With a big wedding on the horizon, Larsa has given fans plenty more to talk about while they wait for the big wedding announcement.

In an Instagram post, the Real Housewives of Miami star, who is currently gearing up for the release of the newest season of the show, wrote,

"Making lasting memories."

The latest updates on engagement from Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Earlier this summer, Jordan and Pippen sparked engagement rumors when Pippen was spotted wearing a massive ring on her ring finger. While speaking on their Separation Anxiety podcast this summer, both opened up on the rumors, as well as where things stand regarding a wedding.

According to the pair, Marcus' mom sent him a bunch of eye emojis. On the flip side, his father, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, texted asking him about the situation and whether or not the engagement rumors were true.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

As Marcus explained at the time, the tagline for his and Pippen's wedding was, "In the works." The comments led fans to wonder just when Marcus would pop the big question; however, from Larsa's latest post, it looks like they're simply enjoying themselves:

“I think that’s the tagline of our wedding, ‘In the works.’ There is definitely some researching some stones that’s happening right now for sure.”

On the other hand, Pippen shared her experience dealing with the fallout from the rumors. She explained the ring in question was a promise ring. From the sounds of things, an engagement is in the works.