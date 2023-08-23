"We're not engaged": Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan pump the brakes after marriage rumors went viral

There were rumors that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are taking things more seriously and are looking to get married. However, the couple confirmed their relationship status recently and debunked the viral rumors.

On their podcast Separation Anxiety, Larsa and Marcus discussed the reports of them getting engaged when she was caught wearing a ring.

"First topic is: Larcus is looking for a wedding venue," Marcus said. "Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way."

Larsa added that she received a lot of messages after the reports of their alleged engagement. She also clarified that they're not engaged to be married.

"I had 100 calls and text messages," Larsa said. "People congratulating us, and I was like, 'I'm so excited. But no, we're not engaged.'"

The Real Housewives of Miami stars have been dating since last year, so it was a surprise when there were reports of a potential wedding. They were just a month or so removed from the rumors of Michael Jordan being upset with the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen.

Nevertheless, the couple have talked about discussing marriage a lot lately and how Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring.

"Yeah, I definitely give you a promise ring," Marcus said. "You know, that might end up on the show at some point."

Larsa Pippen wants to get married again

Larsa Pippen has been dating Marcus Jordan since late last year.

Larsa Pippen was married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. They had four children together — Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. She has been dating since splitting with Scottie but looks to have found love again with Michael Jordan's son.

Marcus and Larsa faced criticism over the relationship, as Marcus' father and Larsa's ex-husband were teammates with the Bulls. It got more complicated, asa there's beef between Michael and Scottie due to Jordan's The Last Dance documentary that aired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of what other people think or say, Larsa wants to get married again and prefers to have a destination wedding with Marcus.

"I feel like the only thing we’ve really come up with is like we want a destination wedding, right?" Larsa said. "That's the only thing that we talked about. Were like, yeah, we definitely want a destination wedding."

