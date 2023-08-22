Serbia's Final 12-Man Squad for 2023 FIBA World Cup Revealed | Bogdan Bogdanovic to lead team in Nikola Jokic's absence

Serbia has released its 12-man roster for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup later this week. Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks headlines Serbia's squad since Nikola Jokic will be absent for the tournament.

The Basketball Federation of Serbia announced its final World Cup roster on Tuesday. They also arrived in Manila, Philippines earlier in the day and were greeted by some fans and media at the airport.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bogdan Bogdanovic will serve as the team's captain as they try to have a better tournament after a disappointing campaign at the 2022 EuroBasket. Here is Serbia's 12-man squad:

Aleksa Avramovic (Partizan Belgrade)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks)

Dejan Davidovac (Crvena Zvezda)

Ognjen Dobric (Virtus Bologna)

Marko Guduric (Fenerbahce Beko)

Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)

Stefan Jovic (Basket Zaragoza)

Vanja Marinkovic (Saski Baskonia)

Nikola Milutinov (Olympiacos)

Filip Petrusev (Philadelphia 76ers)

Dusan Ristic (Galatasaray)

Borisa Simanic (Basket Zaragoza)

Expand Tweet

Serbia currently ranks sixth in the world but they are going to be without Nikola Jokic for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Jokic decided to skip the tournament to rest his body after a grueling campaign for the Denver Nuggets.

"The Joker" played a full season, regular season and playoffs, and led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship. Serbia will also be without former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic, who signed the OKC Thunder. Micic also wanted to rest and prepare for his first NBA season.

The Eagles still have three NBA players on their roster — Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic and Filip Petrusev. Bogdanovic is the team's best player while Jovic and Petrusev are two of their best young prospects. They will also have to rely on veterans such as Nikola Milutinov and Marko Guduric.

Also Read: Reggie Chaney GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 as former Houston Basketball player dies aged 23

Serbia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Who will win the 2023 FIBA World Cup? (Photo: FIBA)

Serbia was drawn to Group B at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They will be playing the group stage at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines. They are grouped with debutants South Sudan, as well as China and Puerto Rico.

The Eagles are the favorites to advance to the second round and face teams from Group A such as the Philippines, Italy, Angola and the Dominican Republic. The top two teams from Group A and B will form Group I in the second round. The games will still be held at the Araneta Coliseum.

The knockout stages of the 2023 FIBA World will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Serbia won the silver medal back at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain. They finished fifth at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

Also Read: "I'm trying to bribe all of them" - Shaquille O'Neal has a master plan for his daughters to run his $400,000,000 empire

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)