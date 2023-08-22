Reggie Chaney GoFundMe raises more than $3,000 as former Houston Basketball player dies aged 23

Former Houston and Arkansas player Reggie Chaney passed away at the age of 23 on Monday. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Chaney family deal with the expenses that came from Reggie's unfortunate death.

The page was organized by Sarah Stevens on behalf of Reggie's parents Chandra Chaney and Reggie Lee. The former Cougars star also left two sisters, Aubrey Lee and Damia Chaney, and a brother, Carter Lee.

The goal of the fundraiser is to reach $10,000, and it has collected more than $3,000 at the moment. For those who want to donate to the Chaney family, they can visit their official GoFundMe campaign here.

Reggie Chaney was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a three-star recruit out of Findlay Prep High School in Nevada. He spent the first three years of his high school career in Texas before transferring as a senior.

Chaney played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2018 to 2020 before entering the transfer portal after his sophomore year. He joined the Houston Cougars program and became a key piece of the team. Houston went to the Final Four in 2021 and was a No. 1 seed last season.

The 23-year-old was also named the 2023 ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He was heartbroken after the Cougars were eliminated by Miami in last season's Sweet 16. He said that knowing his collegiate career was over was more painful than the loss.

"The loss isn't the biggest thing," Chaney said. "Not seeing these guys every day, not playing with these guys on the court ever again, not putting the Houston jersey on, that's what hurts really bad."

Reggie Chaney was supposed to play overseas for Psychiko B.C. of the Greek A2 Basket League, the second-tier of professional basketball in Greece.

Tributes for Reggie Chaney pour on social media

Reggie Chaney's untimely death shocked the Houston Cougars and Arkansas Razorback community. Tributes started pouring in after the news of his death went viral.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson spoke about Chaney's impact on the team:

"Reggie's attitude and his willingness to accept his role and still be that guy is something that I am very appreciative of."

Arkansas coach Erik Musselman praised Chaney for being a hard worker during his time with the Razorbacks:

"He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates."

Here are other reactions on Twitter to Reggie Chaney's unfortunate death:

