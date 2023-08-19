"Send Harden to China as punishment": Fans react to NBA launching an inquiry into James Harden's situation with Sixers and Daryl Morey

The NBA has launched an investigation into the situation between James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. Fans can't get enough of the news, and some want to see Harden punished for putting a lot of drama to another NBA franchise.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the league began looking into the beef between Harden and Morey. Sources close to the situation reckon either side won't be punished as long as they cooperate with the NBA.

The league is also concerned about the possibility of Harden going into the 2023-24 season in a holdout. With the most recent collective bargaining agreement, the former MVP could be in violation of the new holdout rules.

The news quickly began to spread online, especially on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans are split between supporting Harden's stance about Morey's promises, while others just don't like the 10-time All-Star's toxic relationship with the last three teams he played for.

One fan even wants the NBA to send Harden to China, where he was on a tour last week:

"Send Harden to China as punishment."

Another fan is confused why the NBA is launching an investigation into Harden's drama with the Sixers:

"Didn't Harden pick up his option, without getting to free agency?" the fan wrote. "How is this an investigation? Only thing binding is the ink on the paper. He himself said that he sacrificed money and that money wasn’t an issue last year so I’m not sure what’s being investigated."

Another fan thinks Daryl Morey could be in trouble:

"Daryl Morey gonna find out real soon."

Here're all the best reactions and memes about the NBA's investigation on James Harden and Daryl Morey:

James Harden back from China, comments on relationship with Sixers

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden was back in the United States on Thursday after a week-long tour of China in partnership with Adidas. Harden made his first public appearance on American soil since his "liar" rant about Daryl Morey in China.

The former MVP was not in Philadelphia but in Houston for his annual charity event called JH-Town. It's a week-long event that includes a kid's carnival day and a celebrity softball game on Saturday. Harden will also give out hundreds of school supplies, shoes and even scholarships to a lot of children in the area.

The JH-Town is also expected to give out food to more than 4,000 families. Despite the charity event, Harden can't help but talk about his situation with the Sixers, and it seems like the relationship is beyond repair at this point.

"I've been patient all summer," Harden told KHOU 11's Jason Bristol. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

