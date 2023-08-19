Andre Iguodala spills the beans on how Steve Kerr and Steph Curry mentor new Warriors players

Andre Iguodala has revealed the secret of how Steve Kerr and Steph Curry helped integrate new players every season to the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent appearance on Gil's Arena podcast, Iguodala discussed Kerr's simple coaching philosophy and how Curry leads by example. Kerr just wants all of his players to work hard and do everything for the team.

"Steve is like ,'This is cool, relaxed, laid back vibe. You come in, this is our escape from all the BS and the rest of the world, we're gonna have fun. All I ask you is to play hard,'" Iguodala said. "This is like, 'That's all you want? You just want me to play hard and you gonna make it fun?' He's like, 'Yeah.'"

Andre Iguodala added that Steph Curry leads by example to not just the old players but to the new ones as well. Iguodala shared that when DeMarcus Cousins was shocked to find out that Curry plays hard every practice and every game. Cousins went on to say that he won't have any complaints considering the best player in the team does it every time.

"DeMarcus is like, 'You mean Steph practice every day? You practicing this hard? All the time? I can't say nothing!' Everybody that go to the Warriors stay in line," Iguodala said.

Steve Kerr's relationship with Steph is special, and it led to four NBA championships in six NBA Finals appearances. It's one of the greatest partnerships in league history.

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have a bunch of new Warriors to teach next season

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry will have a bunch of new players to inspire and teach about the Golden State Warriors' way next season. The Warriors have at least five new faces next season, including Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Cory Joseph, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Paul would be the oldest player in the Warriors next season and he's among the best minds the game has ever seen. He will bring a lot of changes to Golden State but he'll still have to work and harmonize with Kerr, Curry and the rest of the Warriors' old guard.

Joseph likely won't make a lot of adjustment considering he was coached by Gregg Popovich early in his career. Saric is also a veteran but could be a key player for the Warriors next season. Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are rookies and will make the biggest adjustments.

The Warriors went all in with their original core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The 2023-24 season could be their final season together considering Thompson will be a free agent next summer.

