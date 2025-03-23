Baylor vs Duke basketball injury report and predictions, March 23: Latest on Cooper Flagg, Langston Love and more

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 9 Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET. Duke dominated its first-round opponent, while Baylor narrowly escaped an upset.

Both teams are managing injuries that could influence the outcome of this matchup.

Baylor vs Duke basketball injury report

Langston Love, Baylor

Langston Love suffered an ankle injury in the Big 12 Tournament on March 12 against Kansas State. The injury forced him to miss the next game, and the Bears were eliminated from the tournament. However, he returned for the start of March Madness, playing 29 minutes against Mississippi State on Friday.

Love is listed as probable and should be expected to play against Duke.

Yanis Ndjonga, Baylor

Yanis Ndjonga is a sophomore who is still yet to play his first college basketball game. This season, he has been dealing with a lingering knee injury all year. It has kept him out of the lineup. Although he is listed as questionable on the injury report, fans should not expect him to make his debut against Duke.

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, forcing him to miss the rest of the tournament. He returned to action in Duke's NCAA tournament opener.

Flagg showed no signs of aggravating the injury and is no longer listed on the injury report. He is expected to fully participate in Sunday’s game against Baylor.

Maliq Brown, Duke

Maliq Brown went down with a shoulder injury early in the game against Georgia Tech on March 13. He has not returned since and is listed as questionable for Baylor vs Duke.

Baylor vs Duke basketball prediction

While Baylor pulled off an impressive upset in the first round, fans should not expect its March Madness run to go any further. Duke has the best player in the country in Cooper Flagg and looks poised to contend for the national championship. Duke is a -875 favorite and Baylor is a +585 underdog. We expect those odds to hold and Duke to pull off a victory.

Prediction: Duke 82, Baylor 70

