"I'm trying to bribe all of them": Shaquille O'Neal has a master plan for his daughters to run his $400,000,000 empire

Shaquille O'Neal will do everything he can to have his daughters run his $400 million business empire in the future. O'Neal has two daughters still studying and he's trying to bribe them into going to law school.

In a recent interview via Afrotech, the LA Lakers legend discussed his master plan for his daughters Amirah and Me'arah. Both girls are still studying while O'Neal's eldest daughter, Taahirah, has a college degree. She currently works as an analyst for PepsiCo, Inc.

"I'm like, 'If you go to law school and graduate, you get a big bag,' O'Neal said. "Because out of my six, they're the smartest. They're the ones that are probably gonna run the company. So I'm trying to bribe all of them like, 'Hey, just go to law school for me and I'll give you whatever you want.'"

Shaquille O'Neal has a total of six children — Taahirah, Myles, Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me'arah. Taahirah is Shaq's eldest child and daughter with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Myles is Shaq's ex-wife Shaunie's first child from a previous relationship, and he adopted him as his own. The 26-year-old currently works as a model and DJ in Las Vegas.

"He's done it by himself," O'Neal said. "I'm proud of him."

Meanwhile, Shareef followed his father's footsteps and became a professional basketball player. After playing for UCLA and LSU, he went undrafted in 2022. He played for the LA Lakers in the Summer League last year before signing a lucrative contract with the NBA G League.

Shaqir, Amirah and Me'arah are all still in school, and Shaq is hoping to have at least his two younger daughters become lawyers. As for Shaqir, he may also follow his father and become a hooper.

Shaquille O'Neal practices respectable nepotism

One of Shaquille O'Neal's policies for all his children is called "respectable nepotism." If one of his kids decides they want to get into business, he wouldn't immediately give them the money to fund it. The LA Lakers legend wants them to make a business plan before he approves a budget.

"Since you want me to be the bank, I'm gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you," O'Neal said. "I'm not just gonna give you money for a party."

An example of this is when Myles went to Shaq and asked if he can help him become a DJ. Shaq, who goes by DJ Diesel, bought equipment to help Myles and it was certainly a good decision.

