The Traitors season 2 trailer breakdown: 5 major takeaways

The Traitors has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming second season on BBC One. The Traitors season 2 will once again feature host Claudia Winkleman reprising her role as the show's fond host. The BBC One show is expected to premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The trailer for The Traitors season 2 makes several revelations about the pitch and tone of the upcoming season, as the show will once again consist of brutal competition for the cash prize of up to £120,000.

The previous debut season of The Traitors generated a widespread response upon its premiere on the BBC and has since managed to create a dedicated fanbase. Following a closely contested fight, the first season was eventually won by Faithfuls Arron Evans, Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams. The trio reached the top position on the show by defeating Wilfred Webster, who was later revealed to be the ultimate traitor.

The new season is expected to deliver several changes to the show's gameplay as well as contain a shocking twist.

The Traitors Season 2 trailer breakdown with five major takeaways

The Traitors was first introduced to the audience as a gripping and nail-biting psychological reality television competition in which 22 strangers indulge in playing the ultimate game of detection, riddled with backstabbing, reverses, betrayals and trust, in the hope of winning the cash prize.

Keep reading to learn more about the trailer for this BBC show:

1) "Here lies a kind and gentle soul"

The funeral procession (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

The trailer sets the ball rolling by featuring host Claudia Winkleman slowly walking the path toward a massive Gothic mansion, surrounded by hills and trees. Winkleman is accompanied by a large entourage which appears like a hearse. Judging by the all-black costumes of everyone in the frame at this point, we can surmise that it is a funeral procession. Whose funeral remains a mystery.

Claudia states in the voiceover that "Here lies a kind and gentle soul," hinting at the fact that the contestants in the new season will feature several who are innocent and can't be as ruthless as the game calls for.

2) No place for the faithful

The faithful are not welcome (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

The voiceover goes on to describe the fate of the fallen one in the hearse. The hearse itself is decorated with a flowery wreath that says '100% faithful', suggesting that the otherwise appreciated qualities of loyalty, trustworthiness and faithfulness are generally invalid on The Traitors, as the show calls for a cutthroat mentality.

3) Welcome to the game!

The game (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

After making a final remark about the fallen innocent contestants who are no longer on the show, Claudia goes on to welcome everyone to the games, which appear formidable this time. One of the challenges, in particular, features a burning geometric design of some kind.

Its precise nature and use will hopefully be revealed in the upcoming season.

4) "Play it dirty and you might come on top!"

The new contestants (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

The trailer states that in the ruthless world of The Traitor, playing by the rules and playing fair won't get the contestants anywhere and they would have to play dirty from time to time to be worthy of the cash prize.

5) A life-changing cash prize

Claudia Winkleman (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

Before ending, the trailer reveals that all of the contests and games on the show will eventually culminate in a lucky winner getting the handsome £120,000 cash prize.