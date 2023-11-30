“Their skin colour wouldn’t bother me” – Tristan Tate discloses his areas of concern were he to be employed at BBC

Tristan Tate believes there are more important things to be concerned about than race whilst working at BBC, following claims that the British Broadcasting Corporation employs a significant percentage of white people.

Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a post by news station Talk TV. In their post, they shared a quote from BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake. Arthanayake recently stated that his mental health was being affected by continually walking into work and seeing a majority of white colleagues. He said:

“It’s really affecting me that I walk in and all I see is white people...I’ve seen a lot of people leave this building because they couldn’t deal with the culture...If you want journalists to progress, they have to be who they are. I don’t think there’s a single Muslim involved in the senior editorial processes.” [H/t Independent]

Expand Tweet

'The Talisman' took issue with Arthanayake's claims and stated that his qualms shouldn't be about race, they should be about the history of inappropriate behaviour from previous staff at BBC.

Tristan Tate also suggested Nihal Arthanayake's comments could be interpreted as racist. He responded:

"This man is a racist idiot. But if I WORKED at the @BBCWorld news I would be more concerned that I was surrounded by child molesters. Their skin colour wouldn't bother me."

Expand Tweet

Tristan Tate reveals how Andrew Tate once broke his nose while sparring

Tristan Tate recently praised his brother Andrew's fighting ability after recounting the time his nose was broken whilst the pair sparred heavily against one another.

'Cobra' is a former kickboxing world champion, whereas 'The Talisman' held kickboxing titles on the European circuit. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tristan Tate explained what it was like training with his brother and how he once paid the price for it. He said:

“We never argue. We used to physically fight all the time, we’re both professional athletes. So we used to beat each other up in the ring for sparring.”

Tristan Tate continued:

“Andrew would win. I was good. I was the European champion at my peak but Andrew was built for… You see my broken nose? It leans this way… First time it was broken by him and it got weaker after that and I had it broken twice subsequently in kickboxing matches. But yeah, we are rivals in the way that we inspire each other to work better, to be better. But not rivals in any way that his success would upset me or my success would upset him.”

Catch Tate's comments here (45:00):