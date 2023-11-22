Tristan Tate revealed how Andrew Tate once broke his nose while sparring

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate revealed the details of his equation with Andrew Tate in the fighting realm. The Tate brothers have risen to become some of the most polarizing figures on the internet today.

Both Tristan and Andrew Tate have been heavily criticized for their unabashed opinions on human relations, finance and the role of men and women in society. However, they command a huge following among the younger demographic.

In a recent interaction with Piers Morgan, Tristan Tate was asked if he ever gets in a fight with his brother Andrew Tate. Tate replied:

“We never argue. We used to physically fight all the time, we’re both professional athletes. So we used to beat each other up in the ring for sparring.”

Tristan humbly admitted that Andrew Tate is a better fighter between the two of them and got the better of him in training. He also revealed that Andrew once broke his nose in training. He continued:

“Andrew would win. I was good. I was the European champion at my peak but Andrew was built for… You see my broken nose? It leans this way… First time it was broken by him and it got weaker after that and I had it broken twice subsequently in kickboxing matches. But yeah, we are rivals in the way that we inspire each other to work better, to be better. But not rivals in any way that his success would upset me or my success would upset him.”

Watch Tristan Tate speak about the topic from the 45:10 mark of the video below:

Tristan Tate reminisces about the time spent with Andrew Tate in a tiny prison cell

Tristan and Andrew Tate were arrested in late December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, organized crime and r***. The siblings were then placed in a Romanian prison where they spent three months before being shifted to house arrest. The Tate siblings are known for flaunting their extravagant lifestyle and expensive belongings.

According to Tristan Tate, he always knew that they would be free once again and go back to living a normal life. While speaking about their time in prison, Piers Morgan asked Tate to shed light on how the siblings spent time in a tiny cell and what they talked about. Tristan Tate replied:

“Books, religion, the case obviously! Explaining, trying to understand…”

He added:

“I always knew that we were going to be okay, you know. Even when I was separate from him, I wasn’t worried that he was banging his head against the wall or self harming or doing anything stupid. Again, he wasn’t worried about me.”

