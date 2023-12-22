The Traitors season 2: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Traitors brings together the most strategic personalities on reality TV. Playing a real-life "murder mystery" game, twenty-one contestants are coming back for a second season of the series. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the installment is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024. This time around, the game will broaden the player pool, including politicians and athletes.

It's expected to run for 11 episodes, with each episode eliminating one hopeful as the others continue their pursuit of the $250,000 grand prize. Since betrayal is the theme of the game, some contestants will even be disguised as moles on a mission to sabotage the competition for the others.

The first installment garnered much attention from fans, who have become increasingly curious to learn about the new cast. We've got you covered with all their Instagram handles!

Who's appearing on The Traitors season 2?

1) Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen (@bergielicious35)

Bergie is popularly known for his role on Love Island, where he was coupled up with Taylor Smith. Although his image was pristine, The Traitors may bring out another side fans are yet to see.

2) Chris "C.T." Tamburello (@_famous4nothing)

Five-time winner of The Challenge, Chris Tamburello got his first taste of fame early on, in 2003, with the show The Real World: Paris. The Traitors will test his ability to keep the winning streak going.

3) Dan Gheesling (@dangheesling)

A smooth operator, Dan Gheesling has participated in two Big Brother seasons, 10 and 14. He won season 10 by a landslide and is hoping to form alliances with The Traitors too.

4) Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber)

Deontay has proven his athletic prowess for decades. He was able to grab prestigious boxing titles from 2015 to 2020 and was also a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics.

5) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

Ekin-Su loves the camera, and it loves her right back. The professional model won season 8 of Love Island UK and has since appeared on The Wheel and Dancing on Ice.

6) Janelle Pierzina (@janellepierzina)

Most fans of this genre of TV instantly recognize Janelle Pierzina, owing to her several appearances on Big Brother, Snake in the Grass, and The Amazing Race.

7) Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (@johnnybananas)

Popular for stirring the pot during his television appearances on The Real World and The Challenge, The Traitors is the perfect platform for Johnny Bananas to shine.

8) John Bercow (@johnbercrowspeaker)

John Bercow used to be a Speaker of the House of the UK Parliament and has a fairly well-recognized personality. He's another contestant known to start the fire.

9) Kevin Kreider (@kevin.kreider)

Kevin Kreider shone brightly in the spotlight by being one of the primary cast members of Bling Empire, and he is now ready for a more deadly challenge with The Traitors.

10) Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen)

Larsa was hitched to basketball legend Scottie Pippen, but they called it quits in December 2021. She has been a regular cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami.

11) Marcus Jordan (@heirmj523)

Marcus sure knows how to score winning baskets and will carry his strategy into this new game. He takes after his father, the undeniable GOAT of basketball, Michael Jordan.

12) Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@maksimc)

Dancing With the Stars veteran and pro-dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been a fan favorite since his first season. How he'll choreograph the narrative of The Traitors remains to be seen.

13) Mercedes "MJ" Javid (@mercedesjavid)

MJ has been a recurring starlet, showing off her property-selling skills on the Shahs of Sunset. During her stint on the show, leaving aside a few mandatory tiffs, she remained unproblematic.

14) Parvati Shallow (@pshallow)

Parvati has truly seen the depths of reality TV hardships by participating in and emerging victorious in Survivor: Micronesia. She will bring her killer instincts to The Traitors.

15) Peppermint (@peppermint247)

Peppermint has been an icon in the drag community since she placed second in season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Here, fans hope to see her sassy shade and strategic gameplay.

16) Peter Weber (@pilot_pete)

The Bachelor Nation former contestant has appeared on seasons 15 and 24 of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively. He is a trained pilot and a quality reality star.

17) Phaedra Parks (@phaedraparks)

Newbie on Married to Medicine, the lawyer, Phaedra Parks, is no stranger to the spotlight, with her many appearances within the Real Housewives franchise.

18) Sandra Diaz-Twine (@sassysdt)

Sandra Diaz-Twine has left an indelible mark in the realm of reality TV. She's been an active participant in six total Survivor seasons and won two! She definitely poses a threat to her fellow competitors.

19) Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield will join Phaedra, her co-star, on The Traitors. While the Housewives thrive on drama, time will tell whether that'll aid their game.

20) Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge)

The Real Housewives have taken over this cast list with yet another addition: the infamous Tamra Judge of RHOC. The Traitors will be the ideal platform for her to form strategic alliances.

21) Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec)

Real World: Las Vegas member Trishelle Cannatella was a regular on The Challenge. She's now bringing her bold personality and tried-and-tested tactics to The Traitors.

The Traitors season 2 will be one of unexpected twists, new challenges, and cutthroat competition. Audiences will be able to binge the fresh season, starting January 12, 2024, on Peacock.