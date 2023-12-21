Survivor 45 - Who won $1 million prize money?

Dee Valladares has been crowned the winner of Survivor season 45. Along with Valladares, players Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley were in the final five of the reality competition show. The winner of Survivor season 45 won a whopping grand prize of $1 million in the finale episode that aired on Wednesday, December 20.

The previous episodes of this season had a 90-minute run time, unlike the dramatic finale, which was three hours long. The final five participated in several challenges to win the victory trophy, including securing immunity. However, the eventual winner was decided through a voting process by the tribal jury formed by eliminated players of the show.

Who won the Survivor season 45?

The final episode began with the final five pitted against each other before the finalists were whittled to three using a voting session. A jury consisting of contestants voted out finalists to decide the eventual winner. Julie Allie was the first among the top five to be evicted from running to become the winner of Survivor season 45. Following suit came the elimination of Katurah Topps.

Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, and Dee Valladares emerged final three before Dee Valladares was crowned the winner.

What happened during the Survivor season 45 finale?

The final five assembled at a new camp during the three-hour-long finale. A cordial moment featured Austin and Dee burying the hatchet about Drew Basile’s vote-out conflict before the survivors participated in an immunity challenge. Jake wins an advantage in the challenge that tasked players with digging up machetes, followed by dropping sandbags.

A combination lock of three keys had to be solved before climbing a wall and completing a puzzle. Jake’s advantage entailed him only dropping one sandbag instead of three. Austin and Jake secure the first two spots in the challenge, and the former also wins immunity. Austin takes the lead to reach the final four, and at the camp, players conspire for the vote-out session.

While Katurah wishes to eliminate Dee, on the other hand, Julie wants to take Jake out. Surprisingly, Jake speaks of his hidden immunity idol to Austin, which he plays for Katurah during the tribal council’s voting session. Eventually, Julie is evicted from the game, and other players gear up for the next challenge.

Player Dee wins the final immunity of the season, while Katurah and Jake are pushed to compete in a fire-making challenge to bag a spot in the final three. Katurah gets eliminated at the task before Austin, Dee, and Jake make their pleas during the final tribal council. The players detailed why they deserve to take home the $1 million victory prize.

The suspense of the final votes was palpable before the final revelation, which gave audiences their 45th Survivor winner. The final votes left Jake with zero votes, Austin with three, and Dee with a majority of five votes.

The tribal jury members this season were Drew Basile, Emily Flippen, Bruce Perreault, Kendra McQuarrie, and Kaleb Gebrewold. Julie Allie and Katurah Topps became the seventh and eighth members of the jury respectively after eviction in the finale.

Survivor season 45 streams on CBS and it will also be made available to stream on Paramount+ a day after the finale.

Last season, player Yamil Arocho took the grand prize after being crowned the champion.