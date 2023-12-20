Who are the Final 5 in Survivor 45? Prize money and more details

The thrilling conclusion of Survivor season 45 is just around the corner. In the upcoming finale, the final five contestants will be narrowed down to a final three. The spotlight will be on the jury, consisting of their fellow competitors, as they cast their votes to determine the ultimate sole survivor.

The winner not only claims the prestigious title but also walks away with the coveted $1 million prize. The Survivor season 45 finale is set to hit screens on Wednesday, December 20, starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Compared to the previous 90-minute episodes this season, which saw Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Julie Alley, Jake O'Kane, and Katurah Topps as the top 5, the final will be 3 hours long.

All about Survivor season 45 grand finale

Since its inaugural season in 2000, Jeff Probst has been the unwavering host of Survivor, presiding over hundreds of episodes throughout the show's impressive 45-season journey.

This season's jury panel includes diverse professionals such as Kaleb Gebrewold, Kellie Nalbandian, Kendra McQuarrie, Bruce Perreault, Emily Flippen, and Drew Basile.

Survivor, a CBS hit, continues to captivate audiences. In the previous season, Yamil Yam Yam Arocho emerged victorious, securing both the coveted champion title and the cash prize.

The season 45 finale of Survivor will air on CBS and Paramount+ for subscribers with Showtime access. If you miss the excitement, worry not; the finale will be available for streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

Recap of Survivor season 45 episode 12

In the latest episode, Dee's surprising lie about sharing information with Julie leaves Austin bewildered. Despite the clear connection, Austin seems to believe her. With Drew's revelation causing chaos, the status of the foursome's alliance is now undoubtedly labeled as complicated.

Players balance on barrels using ropes in the latest episode of Survivor, collecting keys to unlock a slide puzzle. The first to solve it wins a picnic in the middle of the ocean, arriving in style via helicopter.

Austin takes the lead, conquering the puzzle and choosing Dee and Katurah for the sandspit feast. However, Drew, who is usually cool and collected, appears a bit salty about the decision.

Drew feels like the babysitter but surprisingly allows Jake and Julie to explore alone in the woods, leading to Jake finding a clue to the hidden immunity idol. With a strategic bamboo raft search, Jake, disguised in his underwear, successfully snags the coveted idol.

For the , balancing on a hinged beam, players aim to prevent a ball from dropping on the opposite end. In a tense showdown, Dee, channeling her inner flamingo, triumphs over Austin and secures the necklace, claiming her spot in the Final 5.

Jake devises a plan with Julie to vote for Drew, aiming for a game-boosting move. However, Katurah spills the beans to Dee, who is torn about including Austin. With conflicting loyalties and uncertain decisions, the tribe heads to the Tribal Council.

During Tribal, Jeff questions Austin's choice to leave Drew behind, leading to smiles and laughter about babysitting. As the group navigates the personal dynamics of the game, Drew expresses confidence in making it to the end, while Julie feels uneasy.

When the votes are in, Austin plays his idol, securing safety, but unfortunately, Drew is voted out with four against him. Ponderosa awaits!

With the Final 5 locked in, who will emerge victorious in Season 45? Tune in to the finale on Wednesday, December 20, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT to find out.