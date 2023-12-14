Who was eliminated from Survivor 45 episode 12? Remaining contestants and more details explored

Drew Basile became the thirteenth person to be voted out from Survivor 45 episode 12. As Survivor 45 rapidly races towards its grand finale, the relationship between Dee Valladares, Julie Alley, Austin Li Coon, and the other contestants is as sketchy as ever, with new alliances being formed as instantly as they are quashed. Drew was eventually voted out and eliminated from the show as he fared poorly in the challenges.

The twelfth episode of the hit CBS show Survivor 45 aired on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET, and saw Drew's exit from the show. Dee, Julie, and Austin are the only remaining contestants.

The contestants were subjected to several challenging contests, from standing still on a rolling barrel to trying to find an obscurely hidden idol while almost completely naked. This week's immunity challenge was equally challenging and involved a ball (more on that later).

Survivor on CBS is one of reality TV's most reputed shows, where a group of contestants are left stranded on a remote island wearing nothing more than the clothes they wear. The ultimate survivor who lasts until the show's finale wins the lucrative million-dollar cash prize.

Rolling over the barrel and more on Survivor 45 episode 12

On the surface, this seemed to be a pretty easy reward challenge. But for the Survivor 45 contestants, it quickly rolled over to be a nightmare. The challenge required the contestants to first run to the beach, then stand atop a barrel and roll themselves over through a distance with only ropes to hold on to keep from falling.

Austin tried his best and was the first to finish this challenge. He was the first to reach the size puzzle and earn his reward. Eventually, when the Hostmaster General asked him to pick a fellow candidate to join him as the reward, he chose Dee.

The next step in the challenges required the contestants to search for an obscurely hidden idol. To spice things up a bit, they were made to embark upon the search while almost naked.

Immunity challenge on Survivor 45 episode 12

This week's immunity challenge marked a difference in scope and novelty of approach as compared to previous challenges. The rules once again dictated that the players must put one foot on one end of a hinged beam and try their best to balance a ball on the other end. They will have to do this for as long as humanly possible.

Drew blasted off to a memorable start. Although the best strategy seemed to be to stand still like a statue, Drew couldn't help flaunting off a few of his moves. Nevertheless, he could not keep up the act for long and had to give in after twelve minutes.

The competition once again came down to a battle between Dee and Austin, and once again, Dee emerged as the winner, securing immunity for herself. Dee now has one of the strongest claims to the show's prize money.

As the realization of elimination dawned upon him, Drew could not at first fathom how things came to be this wrong for him. He was initially confident that his alliance and relationship with Austin, which he went on to compare with former Survivor stars Gervase and Tyson, would see him through to safety on the show. But things didn't work out for him the way he had expected.

The Survivor 45 finale episode airs on CBS on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The finale is expected to be three hours long.